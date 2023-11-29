7 ways to prevent packages from getting stolen this holiday season

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but the craziness of holiday shopping season is still very much in full swing, and likely will be for a while.

Given that, there is also an increased risk of theft with all the packages left at front doors or near garages.

However, in light of Wednesday being National Package Protection Day, there are some security measures that can be taken to ensure the gifts you order stay in your possession, and not get in the hands of porch pirates.

Here are seven measures to take, according to Safewise.

1. Pick up packages in person

If there is a post office close to your home, this might not be a bad idea. Both FedEx and UPS have options for you to have packages held at a local location instead of being taken to a home. You can also set it up where a signature is required upon receipt, or set up an Amazon locker, which are self-service lockers where you can pick up Amazon purchases at a nearby location.

2. Install security cameras

This isn’t cheap in the short-term. But for the long-term, it could be a good option to make sure you can keep an eye out on who is coming to your front door or garage. Cameras with motion detectors can alert you to movement via your phone or other mobile device.

3. Get to know delivery people

Getting friendly with the delivery people in your neighborhood will likely mean those people know what you normally like to purchase, when you usually like them delivered, and whether or not you prefer a notice is left upon delivery.

4. Upgrade your mailbox

If you don’t want to risk having a package left out in the open, obtaining a lockbox or secure parcel drop that can be added specifically for package delivery or replace your current mailbox could be a good option. You just might have to make sure a new lockbox is approved by the postal service.

5. Network with neighbors

Love thy neighbor might be a staple message from the Bible, but it also can help with package thefts. Neighbors looking out for other neighbors by keeping an eye on packages or other suspicious activity is a great security measure.

6. Get a smart doorbell

If you don’t want to shell out a lot of money for a security system, getting a smart video doorbell might be a simpler way to keep an eye on packages or suspicious activity.

7. Use an Amazon key

Amazon offers a free app where delivery drivers can be granted access to drop off packages inside a garage or gate. Deliveries can be scheduled and real-time alerts can be taken about the status of packages. You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to obtain a key, which aren’t available in all areas.