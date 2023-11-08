Where to find the best pumpkin pie in the Houston area, according to KPRC 2 viewers

Is pumpkin pie a MUST for your Thanksgiving table? We’ve got a list that will come in handy.

We asked our KPRC 2 audience which Houston-area spots bake the best pumpkin pies, and they delivered.

Here’s what they recommend:

Oxbow Bakery - 215 E Crawford St, Palestine, TX 75801

House of Pies - Multiple locations

Common Bond - Multiple locations

H-E-B - Multiple locations

Flying Saucer Pie Company - 436 W Crosstimbers St, Houston, TX 77018

Sam’s Club - Multiple locations

Costco - Multiple locations

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - 700 Baybrook Mall Suite D103, Friendswood, TX 77546

ShyKatz - 1528 Avenue L, Galveston, TX 77550

Proud Pie - 3522 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Three Brothers Bakery - Multiple locations

What would you add to this list? Drop your recommendations in the comments.