Where to find the best pumpkin pie in the Houston area, according to KPRC 2 viewers

Is pumpkin pie a MUST for your Thanksgiving table? We’ve got a list that will come in handy.
We asked our KPRC 2 audience which Houston-area spots bake the best pumpkin pies, and they delivered.
Here’s what they recommend:
- Oxbow Bakery - 215 E Crawford St, Palestine, TX 75801
- House of Pies - Multiple locations
- Common Bond - Multiple locations
- H-E-B - Multiple locations
- Flying Saucer Pie Company - 436 W Crosstimbers St, Houston, TX 77018
- Sam’s Club - Multiple locations
- Costco - Multiple locations
- Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - 700 Baybrook Mall Suite D103, Friendswood, TX 77546
- ShyKatz - 1528 Avenue L, Galveston, TX 77550
- Proud Pie - 3522 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450
- Three Brothers Bakery - Multiple locations
What would you add to this list? Drop your recommendations in the comments.