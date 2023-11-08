80º
Where to find the best pumpkin pie in the Houston area, according to KPRC 2 viewers

Leave holiday dessert to the piemaker

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

(Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

Is pumpkin pie a MUST for your Thanksgiving table? We’ve got a list that will come in handy.

We asked our KPRC 2 audience which Houston-area spots bake the best pumpkin pies, and they delivered.

Here’s what they recommend:

  • Oxbow Bakery - 215 E Crawford St, Palestine, TX 75801
  • House of Pies - Multiple locations
  • Common Bond - Multiple locations
  • H-E-B - Multiple locations
  • Flying Saucer Pie Company - 436 W Crosstimbers St, Houston, TX 77018
  • Sam’s Club - Multiple locations
  • Costco - Multiple locations
  • Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - 700 Baybrook Mall Suite D103, Friendswood, TX 77546
  • ShyKatz - 1528 Avenue L, Galveston, TX 77550
  • Proud Pie - 3522 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77450
  • Three Brothers Bakery - Multiple locations

What would you add to this list? Drop your recommendations in the comments.

