North Houston funeral home holds Dia De Los Muertos festival to honor loved ones who passed away

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – For the first time this year, a Houston-area funeral home held a Day of the Dead festival to honor the celebration and reunite with the spirits of loved ones who had passed on.

The festival took place at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Garden of Memories in north Houston. It featured music such as a Mariachi group folklorico dancers, and food trucks.

Our KPRC 2 Photographer Doug Burgess takes you to the sights and sounds of the festival in the video player above.

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern.

