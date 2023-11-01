This festive Houston hotel room features a gingerbread bar, a Christmas tree, a hot cocoa station and more 🎄

Houston’s holiday-obsessed can now immerse themselves in the ultimate festive dreamscape by booking a suite inspired by Hallmark’s holiday stories.

Hilton Americas-Houston is one of three Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties across the country offering guests a Hallmark Channel “Countdown to Christmas” Holiday Suite.

The Houston hotel’s Christmas-themed accommodations, dubbed “Haul Out the Holly,” are inspired by the 2022 Hallmark holiday movie of the same name starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown and Melissa Peterman. A sequel, “Haul Out The Holly: Lit Up,” premieres Nov. 25.

Get our Things to Do newsletter, a preview of events and activities assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. Email Address Subscribe to our Things to Do Newsletter

The festive suite features a light-up holiday village, a custom holiday light decorating station, a gingerbread bar, a Christmas tree, and a hot cocoa station.

Guests will receive numerous Hallmark-branded goodies, including Hallmark Channel Wine, Bissinger’s cocoa mix and hot cocoa bombs, Republic of Tea products, wine glasses, and mugs.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Hallmark for a collaboration that embodies the joy of the holiday season and brings to life the light and warmth of hospitality we show our guests every day,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “This is a great representation of Hilton’s commitment to delivering immersive and unforgettable experiences during every stay. Our collaboration with Hallmark allows us to leverage timeless storytelling to bring an added level of excitement during the holidays.”

The ultra-spirited stay will set you back between $1,050 and $1,300 per night and is available through Dec. 30. To book a stay, visit Hilton.com/Hallmark.

MORE: Houston’s 35 best experiences to add to your November bucket list

Hilton's collaborations with Hallmark (Christy Radecic)

Hilton's collaborations with Hallmark (Christy Radecic)

Hilton's collaborations with Hallmark (Christy Radecic)

MORE: Find one-of-a-kind gifts at these festive Houston-area holiday markets