LIVE WEBCAM: Watch Ice Land take shape at Moody Gardens

GALVESTON, Texas – Ice Land is returning to Moody Gardens this holiday season.

The Galveston attraction has its webcam up and running as preparations continue for the 2023 season.

Moody Gardens will open Ice Land Nov. 18- Jan. 6. This year’s theme is “Rainforest Holiday.”

On Tuesday, the webcam showed workers placing large blocks of dyed ice into place on pallets and starting to hack away at them with chainsaws. You’ll be able to watch the sculptors at work as the event season approaches.

Get our Things to Do newsletter, a preview of events and activities assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. Email Address Subscribe to our Things to Do Newsletter

Here are a few older photos of Moody Gardens’ Ice Land attraction:

Do you attend Ice Land each year? What do you like about it?