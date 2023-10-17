Video shows growing humanitarian crisis at U.S.-Mexico border

The Virginia National Guard recently returned from a 30-day deployment on the U.S. Border with Mexico at Eagle Pass, Texas.

Life certainly isn’t easy at the U.S.-Mexico border both for migrants in search of a better life, but also troops that are trying to balance compassion with the safety of the country.

A recent viral video from WSLS-TV showed what troops and migrant face each day, as the Virginia National Guard recently returned from a 30-day deployment on the U.S. Border with Mexico at Eagle Pass, Texas.

The video had more than 300,000 views at the time this article was published.

In the video, John Carlin of WSLS interviews troops and chronicles what goes on at the border as migrants come in search of a better life.