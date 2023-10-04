McDonald’s McRib sandwich is back for another run this November after ‘Farewell tour’

HOUSTON – Say it ain’t so! McDonald’s McRib sandwich will make a return this November after the restaurant chain announced the sandwich would go on a “farewell” tour last year.

But that “farewell” didn’t last long, it seems!

“It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year’s Farewell Tour,” McDonald’s said in a statement to KPRC 2.

Last year, McDonald’s announced the McRib would return for another time, but they teased it would be the last time.

The popular sandwich debuted in 1982 and it consists of a boneless pork sandwich served with onions and pickles on top.

“While it won’t be available nationwide, some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald’s restaurants this November,’ McDonald’s said in a statement.