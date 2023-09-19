Event roundup: 20 things to do this weekend in Houston and beyond

This is the Things to Do newsletter. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

🏙️ Houston-area happenings

It’s a big city, with plenty to do, see, hear and watch. Here’s a sampling of the city’s cultural highlights this weekend.

Houston Ballet presents “TuTu”

Sept. 21-Oct. 1, at the Brown Theater; houstonballet.org.

“Welch’s ‘Tu Tu’ is full of agility and speed, with tongue-in-cheek choreography that showcases superb classical technique. Set to Ravel’s Concerto for Piano in G major, the dancers are outfitted in brilliantly colored costumes inspired by Gustav Klimt’s gold-hued paintings.”

Houston Arboretum presents Sip & Stroll

Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the Houston Arboretum; houstonarboretum.org.

“Come and celebrate the start of fall with the Houston Arboretum’s popular Sip & Stroll outdoor event on Thursday, Sept. 21. and enjoy a quiet evening out on the arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie offerings from GRAZE HTX, and a specialty wine glass to take home. New to this year’s Sip & Stroll, enjoy an additional wine tasting featuring a variety of wines from The Cause Urban Winery, founded by Jennifer Rossi. Each of her award-winning wines supports a different local charity. Guests will get a chance to taste her newest wine, Caprifolia, which is a Trebbiano. Bottles will be available for purchase at the event, with a portion of the sales donated to the Houston Arboretum.”

Alley Theatre presents American Mariachi

Sept 22-Oct. 22, at the Alley Theatre; alleytheatre.org.

“Family, love, and tradition are at the core of this heartwarming play about the freedom to dream big. It’s the 1970′s and girls can’t be mariachis … or can they? As Lucha and her spunky cousin hunt for bandmates, dodge disapproving relatives, and bring Mom along for the ride? This play is infused with vibrant, infectious live mariachi music and reminds us how music and love can make the impossible come true.”

POST presents Beyoncé Night on the Roof

Sept. 22, at 9 p.m. at the POST; posthtx.com.

“Please join us for the ultimate Beyoncé pre-game party in Houston at Outpost, our rooftop event space. Enter Club Renaissance and prepare to be immersed in the essence of Beyoncé's critically acclaimed Renaissance album, with a special performance by Houston’s own Reign La’Rue. Come dressed in your best Renaissance themed outfit for our ‘RENAISSANCE REALNESS’ best dressed contest!”

Houston Arboretum presents Bat Fest

Sept 23, at 10 a.m. at the Houston Arboretum; houstonarboretum.org.

“Houston Arboretum’s Bat Fest is returning for a second year. Though often misunderstood, bats are a vital part of our ecosystem. Visit booths from our community partners to learn more about local bat species and current conservation efforts. There will be fun bat-themed activities and crafts for the kids, story time, food trucks, and a blood drive with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Parents are encouraged to come out with their children for this engaging and educational event in honor of our mosquito-eating, pest-controlling, pollinating, and seed-dispersing bat superheroes. Since bats do so much for us humans, they deserve an entire day of celebration.”

Blessington Farms presents Pumpkin Patch

Sept 23-Nov. 19, at Blessington Farms; blessingtonfarms.com.

“Come join us this fall for our Annual Pumpkin Patch. The Pumpkin Patch is included in the general admission and pumpkins are sold per pound. In the Pumpkin Patch you will find several unique varieties of pumpkins along with 25+ photo ops.”

Puttery presents Queen B Pre-Game Party

Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. at Puttery Houston; eventbrite.com.

“Queen Bey returns to her hometown for the Renaissance World Tour! Puttery will host a weekend of pre-gaming before the Saturday show with themed cocktails, shareable plates, putt-putt play, and transportation to and from NRG Stadium. Plus photo ops + raffle prizes! Event Kicks off with Brunch from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. VIP Shuttle Services leaves at 7 p.m., and returns back to Puttery after the show.”

Performing Arts Houston presents An Evening with Isaac Mizrahi

Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hobby Center; performingartshouston.org.

“The actor, host, writer, designer, producer, and Project Runway All-Stars judge delivers acclaimed cabaret performances ‘determined to challenge the cultural status quo and help blaze a path into a more liberated future where few subjects are off- limits,’ (The New York Times). Accompanied by his jazz band, Mizrahi performs songs by the likes of Barbra Streisand, Billie Eilish, Cole Porter, and more. Throughout the evening, he shares insightful (and hilarious) musings on everything of the moment.”

The City of Sugar Land presents Fall Fest

Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. at Sugar Land Town Square; sugarlandtx.gov.

“The Sugar Land Fall Fest is a celebration of all things fall, with live music, hayrides, face painting, artisan market, fall photo backdrops, games, food, carnival games and more!”

Froberg’s Farm presents Fall Festival

Sept. 23-Nov. 5, at Froberg’s Farm; frobergsfarm.com.

“Join us for our Tenth Annual Corn Maze and Fall Festival! Test your luck trying to find a way through our strategic Corn Maze, then walk out to our Flower Garden and pick flowers for your loved ones! Plus, each one of our attractions offers unique photo opportunities! Or try any of our other famous Fall Festival attractions! These include: Plastic Duck Races, Emoji Cannon, Friendly Fire, Paintball Gallery, Strawberry Express, Jumping Pillow, and Bee Coaster.”

The American Turkish Association presents the Houston Turkish Festival

Sept. 23-24, at Buffalo Bayou Park; facebook.com.

“Houston is set to come alive with vibrant colors, captivating performances, and delectable tastes at the much-awaited Annual Houston Turkish Festival sponsored by Borusan Mannesman. This extraordinary event, organized by ATA-Houston, promises to be a celebration of diversity, culture, and unity, bringing together people from all backgrounds to revel in a shared experience of joy and camaraderie.”

The Battleship Texas Foundation presents Battleship Texas Dry Dock Tour

Sept. 24, at 8:30 a.m. at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig Repair; battleshiptexas.org/drydock/.

“Come And See It! Visit the historic Battleship Texas in dry dock to experience the sheer size and might of the world’s last dreadnought! This 1 hour and 45 minute guided tour around the ship will offer you a chance to learn about the ship’s construction, history, and ongoing repairs that will help preserve her for many years to come. This is an opportunity that any naval enthusiast will not want to miss. Tours are running Sundays only, September through December.”

Discovery Green presents Festival de la Salsa

Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. at Discovery Green; elfestivaldelasalsa.com/.

“El Festival de la Salsa celebrates Latin culture’s most popular music genre through an exciting and dynamic day of live performances. Showcasing its many influences that include African, European, Caribbean, United States, and others.”

🎶 Music

Looking for live music in Houston? Here’s our guide to the best of live music happening this weekend.

Jelly Roll in concert

Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion; woodlandscenter.org.

Jelly Roll will come to The Woodlands Friday as part of his Backroad Baptism Tour in support of his new album, “Whitsitt Chapel.”

Slander in concert

Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the 713 Music Hall; concerts.livenation.com.

Electronic music dup Slander will come to Houston Friday as part of their Chimera Tour.

Shinyribs in concert

Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. at the Miller Outdoor Theatre; milleroutdoortheatre.com.

“Shinyribs deﬁes genres as a sonic melting pot of Texas Blues, New Orleans R&B funk, horn-driven Memphis Soul, country twang, border music, big band swing, and roots-rock. The Austin-based nine-piece (sometimes 10-piece) supergroup is led by Kevin Russell, the charismatic frontman with colorful suits and extravagant shoes who continuously swaps out an electric guitar for a ukulele and never falls short of creating a cinematic experience with on-stage antics that often include him donning a light-up cloak or leading a conga line through the crowd.”

Houston Symphony presents Blockbuster Broadway with Norm Lewis

Sept. 22-23, at Jones Hall; houstonsymphony.org.

“Join Broadway legend Norm Lewis for an unforgettable night of your favorite show tunes from ‘The Phantom of the Opera,’ ‘Les Misérables’, ‘The Music Man,’ ‘Company’, ‘Ragtime,’ ‘The Wiz’, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ ‘The Little Mermaid,’ and more!”

Beyoncé in concert

Sept. 22-23, at 7 p.m. at NRG Stadium; nrgpark.com.

Global Superstar Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to NRG Stadium this weekend in support of her seventh studio album, “Renaissance.”

3 Doors Down in concert

Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land; smartfinancialcentre.net.

3 Doors Down will come to Sugar Land Saturday as part of their Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour celebrating their 2002 sophomore album, “Away From The Sun.”

The Texas Medical Center Orchestra presents Romantic Masterpieces

Sept. 23, at the Miller Outdoor Theatre; milleroutdoortheatre.com.

“The prize-winning Texas Medical Center Orchestra returns with a spectacular line up filled with romantic music for Miller’s 100th season.”

💌 Like what you see?

