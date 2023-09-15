Bargain hunting at Houston’s most fabulous rummage sale

Friday morning at 9 a.m. in an event center on Knight Road in Houston, the chaos began.

Elbows were thrown. Hangers were flung. Clothes flew. No niceties were observed. No “excuse me” uttered. It was a madhouse unlike anything I had ever experienced. Around me, women grabbed, pulled, yanked blindly at whatever was in arm’s length. I was frightened, fascinated, and totally unprepared for the insanity in my wake.

Crazed customers pawed through oceans of clothes packed tightly on racks and piled high on tables, pausing intermittently to examine their scavenged treasures, before returning again to the frenzied fray. Upon their faces, the whole spectrum of the human experience — joy, panic, jealousy, fear, desperation — was on vibrant display. Here we were, amid a cornucopia of clothing, scrambling from stack to stack in a frenzy, desperately seeking the dopamine hit that accompanies a quality find at a quality price.

The atmosphere was charged, the shoppers cagey, their movements frenetic. They tore through the hall trying to survey the stock at a breakneck pace. And there I was amid the chaos, dizzy, disoriented, hurtling from one display to the next, moved by forces I couldn’t quite comprehend, flitting between exhaustion and exhilaration.

Welcome, secondhand shoppers, to the Pink Elephant Sale.

For the uninitiated, the Pink Elephant Sale is a fundraising event held annually by the River Oaks Garden Club, which describes the shopping shindig as “Houston’s oldest rummage sale.” Rummage sales may conjure up images of cast-off clothing, chipped tchotchkes, and pulpy paperbacks, but with shoppers clinging to armfuls of designer garments and high-end handbags, this event had a decidedly deluxe flavor. Silk scarves, whimsical hats, floor-length ball gowns, you name it.

I darted through the crowd and wedged my way into the couture corner. Everything there invited interrogation: an endless assortment of designer dresses, stylish suits, stunning jackets at bargain-basement prices in brands like Brooks Brothers, Talbots, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, BCBG, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The women around me ripped items off the rack so quickly I had little hope of finding anything amid the chaos. Suddenly, through, a moment of benevolence. Before me, snuggled amid skirts with pinstripe and plaid patterns was a flower-embroidered black velvet miniskirt to make my Gen Z sister salivate. It was a like-new Cynthia Steffe skirt sure to work wonderfully with my wardrobe. It was an immaculate find, with a very agreeable price, $28. And ostensibly, it was the reason one would spend an hour or more waiting to get into the ritzy rummage sale. Reinvigorated, I resumed rummaging. Several minutes later, I came across a pink cashmere sweater set (Saks Fifth Avenue, $6). Greedily, I wrenched it from the rack.

So many tantalizing items invited attention but presented compromises that just couldn’t be made. Velvet Kate Spade heels ($26) a size too large. A stunning pink and orange wool suit jacket a smidge too hot for the Houston Heat ($20). Black Coach ballet flats a size too small ($20).

Within an hour, the women’s section had been thoroughly ransacked, and an eerie hush had fallen over the hall as dozens of shoppers hunched over huge piles, surveying and sorting their hordes. I stared at the disaster zone that had once been an orderly, albeit makeshift department. Racks were askew. Clothes and hangers littered the floor. Tables, once piled high with purses, had been picked clean. I couldn’t believe the chaos I had just witnessed and I knew I wouldn’t soon forget it.

Entirely discombobulated and convinced I’d plundered through and pondered pieces from nearly every rack and table, I called it quits. Eyeing the exit longingly, I made a beeline for the register. There, I handed off my clothing to a volunteer who validated my finds with several “oohs” and “aahs” before calculating my total: $34. “What a steal,” I thought as I hurried away, swinging my little sack.

Before making my escape, I meandered over to the home goods section. There there were endless rows of crystalware, bedding, and bric-a-brac.

I amused myself parsing through the odds and ends for half an hour before a deep weariness overtook me. Satisfied I had given everything a once-over, I took my leave.

“Whoa, what a spectacle,” I said to myself once safely in the comfort of my car. “What a wonderful spectacle.”

Was it horrifying? Yes. Would I go again next year? Without a doubt.

What to know before you go

Proceeds from the event benefit local education, conservation, environmental programs, and beautification projects.

DATES

Sept. 15, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sept. 16, 9 am – 1 p.m.

WHERE

Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight Road, Houston, TX 77045

ADMISSION

$1

PARKING

Free

Are you a secondhand shopper? Where is the best thrifting in your area? What finds are you most proud of?