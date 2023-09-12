Event roundup: 13 things to do this weekend in Houston and beyond

This is the Things to Do newsletter. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

🏙️ Houston-area happenings

It’s a big city, with plenty to do, see, hear and watch. Here’s a sampling of the city’s cultural highlights this weekend.

Blast Off to Space

Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion; woodlandscenter.org.

“When you think of the classic space scenes captured on film, what do you hear? It’s got to be the music – the brilliant music that sends you blazing clear to the other side of the universe. What’s better is that this Houston Symphony show, built for your whole family, is about exploring every star and undiscovered planet in our musical galaxy. Buckle up for an outer-space adventure with action-packed music from ‘Star Wars,’ ‘E.T.,’ ‘The Planets,’ and more. From the moon to Mars and beyond, this concert will transport your child’s imagination to a galaxy far, far away!”

El Grito

Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Miller Outdoor Theatre; milleroutdoortheatre.com.

“Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with the stirring Grito ceremony followed by a rousing performance that encompasses the colorful heritage and culture of Mexico. Featuring the fabulous Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlan. Presented in partnership with the Consulate of Mexico in Houston.”

T﻿he Funk Fest

Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. at Smither Park; full.orangeshow.org/calendar.

“T﻿he Funk Fest is back and Shining our Light Brighter Than Ever. This Psychedelic Experience will feature Live Music at none another than the renowned Orange Shows Mosaic Smither Park! Featuring a Live Jam Session by “Fresh Oranges” and their Collective of Artists and Musicians (THAT MEANS YOU TOO!) with an Interstellar Broadcast coming from the Dynamic Duo “Soul Control!” Out Immersive representation will include a Live Graffiti Instillation by “Bao” and of course Captain Knowbody AKA Dj Nfinite will be there, doing what he does best. V﻿endor spaces will be available for food, merchandise, and a mini art auction, and if you don’t know how to dress, no worries, ‘Exchange to Change’ will have you looking right.”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” in Concert

Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land; smartfinancialcentre.net.

“Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton created a sprawling score of original music that is complemented with song contributions by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, and Nicki Minaj. The hip-hop based score results in a sonic universe that is woven throughout the fabric of the film, supporting its themes of resilience and universal heroism. ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. A superhero classic for a new generation, Miles is an Afro-Latinx teen who is bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway and gains mysterious powers. Joined by spider-heroes from parallel universes, Miles must master his new powers to save his city from a villain who could destroy it all.”

The Houston Jazz Festival

Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. the Miller Outdoor Theatre; milleroutdoortheatre.com.

“The Houston Jazz Collective presents The American Masters Series featuring The Duke Ellington Orchestra, special guest Paul Mercer Ellington and the artwork of acclaimed artist Jack Whitten. Come join us for a once-in-a-hundred-year event as both The Duke Ellington Orchestra and the Miller Outdoor Theatre celebrate centennial anniversaries. Paul Mercer Ellington, Duke Ellington’s grandson and Mercer Ellington’s son, hosts the festivities.”

Big Top Trade Days

Sept 16 at 9 a.m. at the Baytown Community Center; bigtop.show/baytowntx.

“It is our pleasure to offer a wide selection exhibitors to bring the very best in boutique clothing, accessories, shoes, home décor, furniture, gourmet food, dips, sauces, art, yard decorations, holiday items and so much more! There is a little bit of everything and something for everyone! Prices range from as little as $5 and up to $2,000 and beyond. Our market is 50% hand made items and 50% manufactured items, 100% of exhibitors are small business owners, shopping with us puts money directly into the local community, 90% of Exhibitors are based in the Lone Star State, others travel from Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisianan, Oklahoma and Arkansas.”

Viet Cultural Fest

Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at the NRG Center; vietculturalfest.org.

“Immerse yourself in the vibrant tapestry of Vietnamese heritage at the largest Vietnamese festival in Texas! Enjoy a fun day of cultural entertainment, traditional games, exciting competitions, and delicious Vietnamese cuisine with your family. Don’t miss this chance to experience a ‘taste of Viet Nam’ right here in Houston!”

Mo Amer Day in Houston

Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Bayou Music Center; concerts.livenation.com.

Houstonian Mo Amer will be back in town for a live show Sept. 16 at the Bayou Music Center -- with portions of proceeds going back to the Houston Alief community, including Hastings High School.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Houston Ballet opens its 2023-2024 season with the return of choreographer John Neumeier’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Based on Shakespeare’s joyous romantic comedy, Neumeier’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” follows the hijinks and hilarity that occur when a well-intentioned plan with a love potion goes awry. Following the thread of interwoven romances, the ballet travels from the Court of Athens to the Fairy Realm where mayhem ensues. By cleverly combining the music of Mendelssohn, Ligeti and traditional organ music, the score transports the audience into a fantasy world through choreography that demonstrates the narrative power of ballet. Houston Ballet was the first North American company to perform this work in 2014. (Though Sept. 17 at the Wortham Theater Center.)

🎶 Music

Looking for live music in Houston? Here’s our guide to the best of live music happening this weekend.

Aly & AJ

Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at the House of Blues; houseofblues.com.

Aly & AJ will come to Houston in support of their new album, “With Love From.”

Keke Palmer

Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the House of Blues; houseofblues.com.

Keke Palmer will come to Houston in support of her new album, “Big Boss.”

Dwight Yoakam

Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land; smartfinancialcentre.net.

Concert-goers can expect to hear a slew Yoakam singles — from the chart-topping “Guitars Cadillacs” to 1993′s “A Thousand Miles from Nowhere.”

Drake

Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Toyota Center; toyotacenter.com.

Four-time Grammy-award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake will come to Houston as part of his ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour. He’ll be joined by 21 Savage.

