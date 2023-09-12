‘Boy Meets World’ actor Will Friedle among guests coming to 1st annual convention celebrating 90s, 2000s in Dallas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: Will Friedle speaks on stage during Batman Beyond 20th Anniversary at New York Comic Con 2019 Day 4 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPOP )

If you grew up in the ‘90s and 2000s, you’ll want to plan a trip to Dallas--and soon.

The first annual Y2Kon will make its debut in Dallas on Sept. 22-24, bringing several popular guests from “Boy Meets World” star Will Friedle to popular animator Butch Hartman, known for Nickelodeon’s “The Fairly OddParents” and “Danny Phantom.”

The first annual convention will be held at the Marriott Dallas Allen and Convention Center.

Tickets are on sale for $40 and prices are expected to increase after Sept. 17. VIP passes are $150 and include a T-shirt, two additional passes for Friday night, and a special bag.

