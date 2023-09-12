‘Boy Meets World’ actor Will Friedle among guests coming to 1st annual convention celebrating 90s, 2000s in Dallas

If you grew up in the ‘90s and 2000s, you’ll want to plan a trip to Dallas--and soon.
The first annual Y2Kon will make its debut in Dallas on Sept. 22-24, bringing several popular guests from “Boy Meets World” star Will Friedle to popular animator Butch Hartman, known for Nickelodeon’s “The Fairly OddParents” and “Danny Phantom.”
The first annual convention will be held at the Marriott Dallas Allen and Convention Center.
Other notable guests include:
- Debi Derryberry - voice of “Jimmy Neutron”
- Matt Hill - voice of “Ed” of “Ed, Edd, and Eddy.”
- Jason Griffith - voice of “Sonic” of “SonicX”
Tickets are on sale for $40 and prices are expected to increase after Sept. 17. VIP passes are $150 and include a T-shirt, two additional passes for Friday night, and a special bag.
