A 3-legged bear named Tripod stole White Claws from a Florida family’s fridge

A three-legged bear recently startled a Florida family when it walked onto their property, peered into their fridge and popped open some cool ones.

The cavalier black bear is known as “Tripod” in the Lake Mary community in which he’s recently been spotted roaming, according to NBC affiliate WESH 2. Most recently, he was seen by the Diglio family — who are local to the area — on their security camera on Aug. 3.

“Oh my God. I’ve never been this close to a bear,” 13-year-old Joseph Diglio is heard saying in the video he captured on his own. The video shows the bear prowling around the Diglio family’s enclosed patio and clattering over a few items as he makes his rounds.

