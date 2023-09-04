‘Sail On Sailor’: Jimmy Buffett remembered; See our favorite tributes

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 05: Jimmy Buffett performs with Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2017 at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 5, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Douglas Mason/WireImage)

HOUSTON – Jimmy Buffett died at the age of 76 and the world spent the weekend remembering the singer known for his beachy lyrics, music and attitude.

Word of the “Margaritaville” singer’s death emerged Sunday with details reported that it happened at his home in Sag Harbor, New York, near the Hamptons, according to the Associated Press.

Here are some of our favorite remembrances shared in the wake of Buffett’s death:

Paul McCartney wrote: “It seems that so many wonderful people are leaving this world, and now Jimmy Buffett is one of them. I’ve known Jimmy for some time and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people. I remember once on holiday when I had forgotten to bring my guitar and was itching to play. He said he would get me one of his, but I said, ‘I’m left-handed.’ So, Jimmy had his roadie restring one of his guitars which he loaned me for the duration of the holiday. He then followed this act of generosity by giving me my own beautiful left-handed guitar that had been made by one of his guitar-making pals. It’s a beautiful instrument, and every time I play it now it’ll remind me of what a great man Jimmy was. He had a most amazing lust for life and a beautiful sense of humour. When we swapped tales about the past his were so exotic and lush and involved sailing trips and surfing and so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him. Right up to the last minute his eyes still twinkled with a humour that said, ‘I love this world and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it’. So many of us will miss Jimmy and his tremendous personality. His love for us all, and for mankind as a whole. Last, but not least, is his songwriting and vocal ability. If someone made an interesting remark he repeated it in his gorgeous Louisiana drawl and said, ‘That’s a good idea for a song’. Most times it didn’t take too long for that song to appear. I was very happy to have played on one of his latest songs called ‘My Gummy Just Kicked In’. We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs. One, in particular, I loved was the song, ‘Bubbles Up’. And I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever. He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you’re confused and don’t know where you are just follow the bubbles - they’ll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away. So long, Jim. You are a very special man and friend and it was a great privilege to get to know you and love you. Bubbles up, my friend. Love, Paul”

Bob Seger wrote: “Sunshine personified. I never met a human being that didn’t like him. He’ll be greatly missed.”

Alan Jackson wrote: “Shores distant shores, There’s where I’m headed for, I got the stars to guide my way, Sail into the light of day...” #BoatsToBuild RIP my friend, @jimmybuffett”

Kenny Chesney wrote: “So goodbye Jimmy. Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor”

LEON wrote: “My heart is heavy today but Jimmy B. should be #celebrated not mourned. My friend #JimmyBuffett has so much to be celebrated for! A loving husband, father, friend and #loved by millions. A Man to be Celebrated Forever! As much as I will miss him I am more happy to have known him.”

Danny Deraney wrote: “Jimmy Buffett played by his own rules wrote songs he wanted to sing and always to sold out shows. Parrotheads hold a margarita in your honor. #jimmybuffett #margaritaville”

Clay Walker: “@jimmybuffett was the ultimate artist. He pulled you into every story he wrote and accompanied you on the journey! He’s on a beach somewhere chewing on a honeysuckle vine:) #jimmybuffett”

Just Elizabeth, II: “An icon, a hero, a legend. Godspeed #JimmyBuffett”

Marshall Ramsey wrote: “It’s hard to believe @JimmyBuffett is gone. So many good memories tied up with his concerts and songs. My prayers are out to everyone who loved the man and his music. #jimmyBuffett #Margaritaville”

Robert Iger wrote: “Sail on #JimmyBuffett. We lost you way too soon, but your warmth and friendship will live with us forever.”

Nancy Sinatra wrote: “We’ve now lost @jimmybuffett. The thing about his music that strikes me is it was so much fun and we needed that in our lives. Thank you for the joy, Jimmy. Condolences to his family and friends and his legion of Parrotheads who adored him. #JimmyBuffett”

Peter Trembath wrote: “I’m shattered. He was a constant companion for nearly 50 years. So privileged to have seen him perform on 2 occasions - including an unforgettable night with my family at the Sydney Opera House. Sing on #JimmyBuffett - thanks to you, it will always be 5 o’clock somewhere.”

