Sunday Vibes: How KPRC 2 Reporter Rilwan Balogun spends his Sundays

KPRC 2 Reporter Rilwan Balogun joined KPRC 2 in 2021 and has gone on to cover the Astroworld Festival tragedy, A.J. Armstrong’s capital murder trial, and other high-profile Houston stories.

Balogun’s Sundays usually begin at the gym and end with an episode of “Seinfeld.”

“For me, Sunday’s are for rest and preparing, like mentally preparing for the week ahead” Balogun said. “If my Sundays are too busy it does throw me off a little bit.”

Here, Balogun shares how he typically enjoys Sundays in Houston.

WINDING UP As soon as I wake up I have to go work out. If I don’t go in the morning, it’s not going to happen. This morning, I woke up and didn’t want to go but I was like “If I don’t go now, it’s going to mess up my whole day. It’s going to mess up my whole mood.”

SOMETHING SAVORY Sometimes I get lunch from Sunshine’s. It’s near the Third Ward. It’s a vegetarian spot. Every now and then I try to do vegetarian. I don’t know if I could go full vegetarian. Respect to those who do. Anyway, Sunshine’s has good stuff. They have a spicy black bean burger with sweet potato fries. That’s what I get all the time. I don’t know what else they have on the menu because that’s the only thing I get. It’s very good.

PREP O’CLOCK Around 4 o’clock is when I’m like “Alright, I need to start meal prepping.” It depends on what I’m making, but it typically takes two hours. I like meal prepping because it’s easy. I don’t have think about my meals. I just grab it and then go. If I don’t do that it catches up with me in the middle of the day. It’s too easy for me to be like “Oh, there’s a gas station over there. Let me go get some chips or something” And it all adds up.

TV TIME By 7 o’clock I’m unwinding, watching whatever show on TV. Like every day, to relax before I go to bed I watch “Seinfeld.” I love “Seinfeld.” I’ve lost count how many times I just start it over. It’s always my go-to. Or I’ll try to find something random like “no one’s talking about this show. Let me check it out.” That’s what I like to do a lot is check out random shows to see if they’re good and I like to recommend stuff to people. That’s my big thing. I’m like “give me three shows you watched last and I can recommend something. That’s what I like to tell people. I’m pretty good at recommending movies and shows. Three things I recommend right now: “Special Ops: Lioness” on Paramount+, “The Lincoln Lawyer” on Netflix, and “From” on MGM+.

