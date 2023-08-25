Do you envy Sugar Land? A lot of people surveyed apparently do

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is making people green with envy, apparently.

Moving Feedback, a company that helps people find local and long-distance moving companies, conducted an online panel survey of 3,000 adults in the United States and ranked the American suburbs that have the most appeal.

Sugar Land ranked sixth on the list. Other Texas suburbs were also included – Alamo Heights, Plano, Highland Park, Southlake, River Oaks and West Lake Hills -- but Sugar Land was the highest ranking of all.

This is what the survey said about Sugar Land: “Sugar Land has a strong economy and is home to numerous multinational corporations, which provide high-paying job opportunities for residents. Additionally, Sugar Land boasts a range of upscale residential neighborhoods, excellent schools, and well-maintained public amenities. Its proximity to Houston allows for easy access to various cultural, entertainment, and professional opportunities.”

See the full list.