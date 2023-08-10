10th annual Habitat for Humanity Houston home dedication ceremony

HOUSTON – KPRC 2, Rios Healthcare Associates and our proud sponsors dedicated our 10th annual Habitat home to a deserving family in partnership with Houston Habitat for Humanity.

The house, which will be home to Keisha O’Brian and her daughter Stormie, is the first structure completed in the new Robin’s Landing neighborhood in Northeast Houston.

Watch the video above and learn more about Habitat for Humanity Houston and this year’s Habitat Home recipient here.

