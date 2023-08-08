Inside KPRC 2′S 10TH annual Habitat for Humanity Houston home dedication day

Our 10th annual Habitat for Humanity Houston home build began five months ago, and today we got to cut the ribbon and dedicate the home to its new owner, Keisha O’Brian. Lauren Kelly, along with Allison Hay, Habitat for Humanity Houston Executive Director, and the new homeowner Keisha, for a look at the finished product.

HOUSTON – Many of our viewers watched the start of our 10th annual Habitat for Humanity Houston home build five months ago, and have been following the journey of one deserving family since the beginning.

Well, the day is finally here, and the house is finally complete!

With countless hours of hard work, and help from our amazing build partners, a mother and daughter will finally be able to enjoy their beautiful new home.

Habitat homes are NOT handouts. Applicants must meet many requirements, including putting in “Sweat Equity” building homes and undergoing financial training.

They also must be able to afford the monthly mortgage payments because Habitat homes are NOT free. These homes are EARNED.

Lauren Kelly was on site along with Allison Hay, Habitat for Humanity Houston Executive Director, and the new homeowner, Keisha O’Brian, for a look at the finished product.