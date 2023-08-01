84º
New 2 HOU: All the places KPRC 2′s Justina Latimer visited as she explores Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

New 2 Hou (KPRC)

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 traffic expert Justina Latimer is among several who are new in Houston. To get to know the city a little, she’s exploring on her own.

Many KPRC 2 viewers have recommended several places for Latimer to visit, from a local comic store to a museum with rich Black history.

Have a place you’d like Justina to visit? Send her a message, or follow her on social media.

Catch Justina’s ‘New 2 Hou’ series every week on KPRC 2 News Today and KPRC 2+.

Learn more about Justina Latimer here.

The Beer Can House

222 Malone St, Houston

“One thing a lot of people told me about is a house covered in thousands of beer cans! I was like WHAT. I traveled to the Rice Military area to see this head-turner for myself.”

The Hermann Park Train

1700 Hermann Drive, Houston

“If you’re new in town, and you’re looking for kid-friendly experiences the Hermann Park train is the best place to take them!”

The Original Kolache Shoppe

5404 Telephone Road, Houston

“Whether it’s breakfast. lunch or dinner, kolaches are a huge staple to Houston and in Texas.”

Black Cowboy Museum

1104 3rd St, Rosenberg

“Those who are a fan of cowboys and/or the rodeo, you’ll want to pay a visit to the Black Cowboy Museum. If you haven’t done so. the hour-long exhibit will take you on an experience, something I got to see myself.”

Bedrock City Comic Co.

Multiple locations (Location featured - 6516 Westheimer Rd, Houston)

“A viewer reached out to me and said, ‘Bedrock City should be your next stop!’ So I stopped by the location in the Galleria area and learned why comic book lovers call it their second home.”

Eau Tour

5117 Kelvin Dr. Suite 200, Houston

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

