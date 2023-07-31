Castles in the sand to go up again in Galveston

The American Institute of Architects Sandcastle Competition will liven up some walks along the beach in August.

Forty-eight teams composed of architects, contractors and engineers who are affiliated with the American Institute of Architects will transform Galveston’s East Beach into an incredible, albeit somewhat temporary, exhibition space.

On Aug. 12, teams have only five hours to build their sculptures out of approximately 15 cubic yards of sand in a race for the Golden Bucket Award.

Spectators are welcome to survey their sandy creations.

Schedule

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Teams compete and build

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Castle Creation Kid Zone

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Solar Cooking Demonstration

11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sandcastle building lessons

1 p.m. - 3:30 Public favorite voting

3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Judging

5 p.m. Awards

Parking

Parking at East Beach Galveston is $15 (cash only). There is no ATM. Carpooling is strongly recommended.

Get our Things to Do newsletter, a preview of events and activities assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters.

Have an event you’d like to feature on Click2houston.com? Submit an event to our community calendar.