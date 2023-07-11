New upscale theater Reel Luxury Cinemas set to open in The Woodlands

HOUSTON – Reel Luxury Cinemas will open in The Woodlands on Wednesday.

Located at 9595 Six Pines Drive in the mixed-use development Market Street, the five-screen theater will offer guests food and beverage service, heated reclining seats, privacy pods, and complimentary blankets.

Snacks available include Crispy Burrata Bites, Kobe Beef Bulgogi Fries, Wagyu Meatballs and popcorn with free refills. Entrées include Fried Chicken Sliders, Steak Frites and Truffle Ravioli among others. The cocktail menu features drinks named after classic movies, including the Casablanca Martini, American Psycho and the Godfather Old Fashioned. The beverage program also includes beer and 16 different wines available by the glass.

Reel Luxury Cinemas is the latest concept from Culinary Khancepts, the Houston-based hospitality group behind State Fare Kitchen & Bar, Liberty Kitchen, and Star Cinema Grill.

“Our goal with Reel Luxury Cinemas was to craft a more boutique-style theater where we could really elevate the culinary and beverage experience,” said Omar Khan, president and CEO of Culinary Khancepts, in a release.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $15 for matinee screenings (before 5 p.m.), $13 for children 10 and younger, $15 for seniors and college students (with ID). Tuesday specials will be $6. Add $3.50 for 3D films and $1 for high-demand titles.

Reel Luxury Cinemas (Images by Audrey West, provided by Culinary Khancepts)

