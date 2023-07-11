Chip and Joanna Gaines to auction renovated 130-year-old Waco castle

Chip and Joanna Gaines are finally auctioning a historic Waco castle that they breathed new life into during a three-year-long renovation project.

The castle, which was built in 1980, was featured on the couple’s Magnolia Network series “Fixer Upper: The Castle” in 2022.

The castle encompasses an expansive 6,176 square feet, and includes four bedrooms along with three full bathrooms and one half-bath.

The property’s auction site describes the castle as “an exquisite property...showcas(ing) a seamless blend of historic grandeur and modern functionality...with gorgeous millwork, antique tile floors, and diamond-paned windows exud(ing) a timeless charm.”

Images of the property exhibit the luxuriously-renovated space’s engaging blend of marble counters and tiling, rich mahogany paneling, illuminated by an abundance of natural light.

The Gaines couple purchased the property in 2019, “with the intention of honoring the historic property by making it a home again,” after many years of the castle changing hands and falling into disrepair, according to the auction website.

For more information on the castle’s history and newly-added features, or to register to bid on the property, visit here.

Bidding is slated to open on July 20, at 3 p.m. CT.

3300 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX. (Lisa Petrole)

