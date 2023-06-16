The Doll Hospital in Old Town Spring: A place where the maimed darlings of yesteryear are treated

SPRING, Texas – Mary Ann Pizzolato, chief surgeon at The Doll Hospital, has repaired tens of thousands of dolls -- reattaching heads, arms, and legs -- reimplanting fake (and real) hair, and bringing comfort to countless doll lovers, young and old.

In her Old Town Spring surgical suite, er -- repair shop -- at 419 Gentry Street, between Border and Prairie Streets, Pizzolato has loomed over operating tables and hospital beds (well, worktables and counters) since 1987.

“We make sure that children can have their dolls fixed, and not just little children, big children trying to recreate something from their childhood or bring back something from their history, their family, a mother, a grandmother or a great aunt,” Pizzolato said. “Things that have been left in closets and trunks and buried in the backyard and down the coal chute and places that you wouldn’t even believe that they found those dolls. We bring them back to life.”

Attempting to live up to the image that the name “The Doll Hospital” inspires, Pizzolato dons a long white coat. At the hospital, patients -- admitted from all over the country -- may undergo light repair or a complete overhauling.

“Every restoration is not going to be as wonderful as every other, but we’ll take it to the best point we can without doing any more damage,” Pizzolato said. “Just like every doctor, first do no harm.”

Pizzolato does restringing, restitching and cleaning, among a plethora of other services.

“My first career was chemical engineering,” Pizzolato said. “My husband is a mechanical engineer. So, if we can’t get it done, you don’t need it done. It can’t be done.”

General maintenance is among the most common treatments administered.

“We do a total restoration so when you come to pick up your doll it looks clean and fresh and relatively new,” Pizzolato said. “‘Relative’ being the key word in that phrase.”

In addition to repairing dolls, the hospital treats stuffed toys as well. When possible, the original materials are used and original labels are re-attached.

Pizzolato said she often treats the victims of dog attacks.

“The dog attacks the dolly, chews on the feet, chews on the hands, chews on the face, or the piece of plush,” Pizzolato said. “We see a lot of the stuffed animals come in from doggy attacks. The doggies are our best friends that way, I guess. Generally, we can work with something that’s not too horribly destroyed.”

Rarely is a patient turned away.

“There are very few that we’ve turned away because they were not reparable,” Pizzolato said. “The impossible, we generally do before breakfast. Miracles take a little longer.”

The Doll Hospital (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

Pizzolato finds the repair process deeply rewarding

“It’s instantaneous gratification,” Pizzolato said. “Not everybody can take something that looks like you wouldn’t even put it in a garage sale and bring back to something as lovely as this.”

Aside from repairs, the hospital also sells “healthy” new and vintage dolls, including Madame Alexander dolls, Cabbage Patch Kids, Danny Boy ragdolls, and Berenguer babies.

In the hospital waiting room a.k.a. storefront, dolls in all sizes, shapes and costumes line pleasantly cluttered shelves and display cases, staring at one another, unblinking, transfixed in unending admiration.

Everywhere are adorable accessories -- tiny dresses, shoes, and hats.

So, how much does one pay for doll repairs? Medical costs naturally vary with the patient; age, size, and shape help determine it. But repairs generally start at about $25 and may exceed $500 for especially complicated restorations. Pizzolato always provides an estimate before admitting a patient. The length of each visit varies according to the complexity of the repair. The hospital accepts mail orders and ships.

The Doll Hospital, 419 Gentry Street, Suite 102, Spring, Texas 77373; (281) 350-6722. Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

