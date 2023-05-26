PHOTOS: Typhoon Texas unveils its 5 kid-sized waterslide attractions

HOUSTON – Typhoon Texas said this week that it will open for the 2023 summer season with five new, junior-sized versions of its most popular waterslides.

KPRC 2 reported on the development back in November and the attraction has made good on its promised waterpark enhancements. Take a look below.

Typhoon Texas' Typhoon Jr. attractions (Typhoon Texas)

Typhoon Jr. waterslides are open for children up to 54 inches tall.

Spanning close to four acres, Typhoon Jr. includes the waterpark’s iconic, four-story Gully Washer topped off with an 800-gallon water bucket, expanded splashpad with engaging water features, and new cabanas and lounge seating “to ensure moms and dads have a front-row seat for all the fun,” according to a news release. Several of the waterpark’s food-and-beverage options also are accessible from the new children’s area.

Go to typhoontexas.com for attraction information, to plan your visit and purchase tickets and season passes.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. There is free onsite parking and free tubes. Free life jackets are available.

