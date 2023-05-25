Galveston Seawall spot serves fried delights, dynamite drinks

Sure, it’s easy to find a decent meal in Galveston but where do you go to get a great one? That’s the question I posed to KPRC 2 readers. More than 150 foodies came to my aid with their tried-and-true recommendations.

Among the most lauded locales: The Spot.

Here’s what I found at the Galveston dining destination on my latest trip across the causeway.

If you have a soft spot for restaurants with panoramic beach views, head to The Spot, a friendly, long-established seawall restaurant serving massive platters of seafood and dynamite drinks.

Like all good seaside establishments, the Spot keeps it simple. The colorful, counter-service concept doesn’t take reservations and you may have to stand in line for a while to order your food while someone else in your party claims a place to sit. But with meals to match the view, it is the place to be.

The compound comprises five concepts; The Spot, a family-friendly restaurant with delicious desserts; Tiki Bar, featuring draft beer, a wide selection of Texas craft beers and tropical cocktails; SideYard, a hangout for freshly muddled drinks and craft brews; RumShack, where you’ll find more than 50 rum selections; and Squeeze Ritas & Tequilas, which offers more than 50 tequilas and almost as many specialty margaritas. Drink and food offerings vary from venue to venue, but I found that you can order anything from any of the menu listings.

The Spot excels at fried seafood, no small achievement. The kitchen turns out an array of crunchy, greasy, and salty dishes that are testimonials to the powers of the deep fryer. They’re delicious.

There’s a shrimp and fish po’ boy ($14.59), coconut shrimp ($21.99), jumbo fried shrimp ($20.99), fish and chips ($17.99), fried shrimp and fish ($20.59), and a hulking seafood platter ($25.99) heaped with cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped shrimp, fried shrimp, coconut shrimp, beer-battered fish, waffle fries, and more.

Also on the menu are an array of appealing burgers, sandwiches, fish tacos, and salads.

Drinks are exactly what you look for in a sunny seaside joint: big and blended. Order an irresistible Tiki classic, the pina colada ($10.49). Better yet, for the sheer gluttony of it, ask for a Dirty Monkey ($13.59), a pina colada with banana rum cream, caramel drizzle and a rum floater. Or, achieve ultimate tourist status with the Lime in da Coconut ($13.69), a pina colada blended with key lime cream rum, key lime drizzle and a rum floater served in a coconut.

Pina colada at The Spot (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

The Spot (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

Galveston gourmands, where should we go next? Where do you go to get great food? Drop your restaurant recommendations in the comments.