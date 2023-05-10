71º

Have you seen Trinity? Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl from Liberty County possibly taken to Louisiana

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Trinity Edwards (left) and LeRoy Edwards Jr. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Authorities in Liberty County are searching for a 5-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday morning.

Trinity Edwards was last seen at her home in the 100 block of County Road 5005.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a purple nightgown. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are looking for the suspect, LeRoy Edwards, Jr. He is believed to be driving a black-colored 2011 Hyundai Sonata.

Both Trinity and LeRoy may be headed toward Rapides Parish, Louisiana as of 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500.

