Used Yeti coolers: Where to buy one

Yeti demands a premium price for its products. Buying a used Yeti is one of the easiest ways to save on the popular cooler. Signature items like Yeti’s Tundra Haul Hard Cooler cost $450 – that’s a hefty sum to spend on an ice box. Plus, buying a used Yeti is better for the environment since it reduces waste.

If a few scratches and scuffs don’t scare you away, it may make sense to spend less and purchase a used Yeti cooler for a fraction of the cost of a new one.

Yeti operates a resale site where it sells “barely used or lightly bruised” gear. These products are fully functional and sold in three quality tiers:

Good as new - “Unboxed but barely touched. Minimal signs of wear. 100% functional.”

Tried and true - “Put to work, but no worse for the wear. May have noticeable scratches. 100% functional.”

Field tested - “Been to the backcountry and back. Has the marks to prove it. Well-used, well-loved, well-built. Still 100% functional.”

At the time of this writing, a used Tundra Haul Hard Cooler in “tried and true” condition is $320, as compared with a new $450 model.

For more information about Yeti’s resale program, visit rescues.yeti.com.

