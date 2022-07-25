Water bottles you’ll love to love this school year

HOUSTON – Summer is flying by, and it is time to start shopping for going back to school.

A new water bottle is probably on your list so let’s dive in to see what your kid is going to need to have a great new year.

Babies, toddlers, and young kids

For babies ages 6-18 months, the brand NUK is a great option. The high-quality bottles and cups are made for children’s safety through all stages of development. The training cups, straw cups, spoutless cups and sippy cups can help train your kids transition form a bottle to a bigger cup more easily.

The “FUNtainer” collection by Thermos is designed especially for toddlers and kids. They have fun patterns, characters and designs on bottles of multiple sizes. The bottles are insulated to keep your child’s drink cold for up to 12 hours, and it has a handle, so it is easier for smaller hands to hold. These bottles range from $17 to about $20, but they can really last a few years. You can also find these bottles at Pottery Barn, and they even have a backpack bundle that comes with a matching backpack, water bottle, and lunch box. One of the best things about “FUNtainer” is that you can buy replacement straws if something happens to the original. Here are a few links you can buy replacement straws: Thermos, Amazon, and Target are just some of the retailers that sell these.

The designs are amazingly cute, but be aware the Waterdrop Toddler collection -- which includes 14-ounce water bottles -- are about $40 each and they’re not insulated. However, they are leak-proof, easy to clean, and designed for toddlers to be able to hold easily.

YETI has a junior-sized model of their own called the YETI Rambler Jr. This 12-ounce bottle is durable with a leak-resistant straw cap, so it will stay strong if it is dropped or knocked over. It also has double insulation to keep the drink cold for hours on end.

The Hydro Flask kid collection is worth the cost. The insulated bottles are hefty but lightweight, making them easier to carry. You can even purchase a Hydro Flask Lunch Bundle that can come with an insulated lunch box, thermos, or packable bottle sling. That costs around $100 depending on the model you select.

Middle, high school and college

S’well is a brand that is great for people of any age. These bottles come is so many designs, colors, shapes and sizes, and they have triple-layered insulation for all-day cold water. They are probably better suited for older kids because if they are thrown or dropped, these bottles tend to dent easily.

While they might be on the pricier side of the market, Hydro Flask water bottles could be worth the investment. The vacuum-insulated bottles have so many different options to choose from when it comes to size, shape, and lid type. Ranging from 12- to 128-ounces, you can choose between wide or standard mouth, and flex straw caps or straw lids, but you can also mix and match. Yes, these bottles can be on the heavier side when they are full, but there are new lightweight wide and lightweight standard bottles. Depending on the kind of lid, these bottles could potentially leak if they are kept upside-down or on its side.

If you are looking for something similar to a Hydro Flask, but you don’t want to pay as much, look at ThermoFlasks or Takeya water bottles. These two brands are going to be the most like a Hydro Flask because they have double insulation, multiple sizes and multiple lids to choose from, but they can be around $10 less than Hydro Flasks. The reviews also say they could prevent leaks more than the Hydro Flask can.

YETI has so many different models for older kids, ranging from $20 for smaller sizes up to $130 for the bigger sizes. Their tumblers, bottles, mugs and jugs are great for going back to school to keep their drinks cold all day. The bottles are durable, easily portable, and dishwasher safe. They even come in sizes up to a full gallon. YETI bottles tend to be very leak proof, maybe even more so than the Hydro Flask bottles.

What are your kids’ favorite water bottles? Let us know in the comments and we could include your family’s favorites in an update.

Just for fun...Here are some of the water bottles that REALLY stand out if you’re shopping for yourself.

A little fun treat for yourself could be a gallon-sized motivational water bottle from Venture Pal. This colorful bottle encourages you every two hours to help increase your water intake.

What could be better than sharing? Sharing with your pet! The Asobu Dog Bowl water bottle lets you share with your pets on the go. The bottom unscrews to become a dog bowl, and there is a handle to make drinking from the top easy for you. It is insulated and easy to carry for a long walk or car ride with your furry friend.

For parents, Hydro Flask and YETI also offer great selections for you. YETI has great 10-ounce wine tumblers and can insulators for $25. Hydro Flask also has 10-ounce wine tumblers for the same price, but why only buy one wine tumbler when you can purchase the wine bundle! This sells for $80 and comes with two wine tumblers and wine bottle for all of your after-school needs. Drink responsibly!

