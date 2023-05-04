Mother’s Day dining guide: Celebrate mom at these special Houston spots

HOUSTON – Mother’s Day is May 14. Fathers and children, rather than tackle the pots and pans yourselves, dine out with mom to mark the occasion.

Following is a listing of some popular dining spots offering special menus for Mother’s Day.

Bloom & Bee

Uptown

Treat mom to afternoon tea at Bloom & Bee. The Post Oak Hotel’s chic dining concept serves fresh, locally-inspired cuisine in an enchanting, garden-like setting. With extravagant floral accents, pastel colors and a wealth of natural light, the restaurant invites the outdoors in -- providing an ideal location for a posh tea service. During the ticketed tea experience on May 14, indulge in marvelously displayed 3-tiered offerings featuring savory bites like brioche and crab salad and Mediterranean sandwiches, while satisfying your sweet tooth with delights such as exotic fruit tarts and chocolate-orange petit gateau. Choose from a variety of teas like wild organic strawberry-green tea and ginger yuzu-herbal tea or sip on a floral-inspired signature cocktail.

The experience is $75 per person, which includes food and a beverage, as well as a personalized charm bracelet for mom. For kids, the price is $45. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit thepostoakhotel.com.

Brennan’s of Houston

Midtown

Brennan’s of Houston will serve a prix fixe brunch menu on Mother’s Day. The meal ($67 per person) includes a starter, entrée and a dessert. Select from appetizers such as snapping turtle soup, bayou gumbo, strawberry salad, shrimp remoulade and crawfish enchiladas. Entrees include gulf flounder creole, seasonal vegetable enchiladas, crispy crawfish cakes with eggs, mesquite grilled filet, and gulf fish pontchartrain. For dessert, choose from creole cream cheesecake, lemon meringue pie, berry cobbler, bananas foster, Mississippi mud pie, crème brulé, bread pudding, and sorbet. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit brennanshouston.com.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Multiple locations

Eddie V’s will offer a prix fixe three-course brunch menu of indulgent favorites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Mother’s Day. The meal ($52 per person) includes a house-baked warm cinnamon roll finished with cream cheese frosting, a choice of a butter-poached Maine lobster, Quiche Florentine with fuji apple salad, roasted avocado and jumbo lump crab with lemon butter on brioche toast, or the 8-ounce pan-seared steak and eggs with potatoes au gratin and red-eye gravy. Brunch cocktails are available as enhancements. A dedicated children’s brunch menu will be available. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit EddieV.com.

Étoile Cuisine

Uptown

Étoile Cuisine will serve a prix fixe three-course brunch menu of French favorites from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day. The meal ($74 per person) includes a starter, entrée and dessert. Choose from starters such as deviled eggs, chilled red beet soup, Caesar salad, salmon crudo, poached eggs, beef tenderloin tartare. Entrees include eggs benedict, lemon sole, vegetable risotto, beef tenderloin, and braised beef short ribs. For dessert, select a lemon tart, pistachio custard, or dark chocolate mousse. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit etoilecuisine.com.

FIG & OLIVE

Uptown

FIG & OLIVE will offer a prix fixe brunch menu of indulgent favorites. The meal ($52 per person) includes choice of cauliflower and couscous tabbouleh, tuna meatballs, or Riviera gazpacho, choice of a chicken Caesar sandwich, a salmon burger, French toast, Mediterranean baked eggs, the FIG & OLIVE omelet, or avocado and pea toast, and choice of chocolate mousse or gateau fromage. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit figandolive.com.

Galveston Historic Homes Tour

Galveston

Celebrate mom at the 49th Annual Galveston Historic Homes Tour. Held in the gorgeous 1880 Garten Verein, the Galveston Historical Foundation’s festive Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch, one of several events organized for the annual historic homes tour, features individual seating for you and your group, a special gift, Mother’s Day corsage, live music, and more. Tickets are $95 per person and include access to the historic homes tour.

Indianola

East Downtown

Indianola will offer a bottomless buffet menu ($65 per person) on Mother’s Day, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appetizers include a wild gulf shrimp cocktail, chicken and pistachio meatballs, watermelon salad, charred pole bean salad, and pimento cheese on sourdough toast. Dishes from the mesquite grill include an herb-crusted black angus filet, cedar plank smoked salmon, and roasted chicken Provencal. Entrees include buttermilk pancakes, a tomato and spinach quiche, Moroccan shakshuka, and a chorizo tostada. Desserts include chocolate pot de crème, café tres leches, apple hand pies, and buttermilk pie. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit agricolehospitality.com.

Le Jardinier

Museum District

French for “the gardener,” Le Jardinier will offer a refined four-course tasting menu ($145 per person) on Mother’s Day. For the first course, choose from burrata, French white asparagus, and poached gulf shrimp. Course two consists of spring pea ravioli served with a French onion sauce, morels, and carrot emulsion. Entrées offered include spiced roasted lamb, miso glazed cod, and bavette steak au jus. For dessert, select strawberry cheesecake mousse or French sabayon. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit lejardinier-houston.com.

Navy Blue

Rice Village

Indulge in a decadent three-course, pre-fixe menu featuring some of Navy Blue’s classic favorites for $85. To start, choose from an array of options including burrata tartine with English oea and prosciutto, hamachi tartare with papaya, coconut and tapioca chip. For the main course, choose from crab benedict, cavatelli with pesto, zucchini and ricotta or branzino with cucumber and skordalia and french toast with mandarin curd and blueberry compote and sticky buns with cinnamon and vanilla glaze for the table. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit navybluerestaurant.com.

Nobu

Uptown

Nobu will serve a prix fixe three-course brunch on Mother’s Day. The meal ($70 per person) includes edamame and shishito peppers, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno, sashimi salad, and a choice of salmon anticucho, grilled chicken teriyaki, tenderloin steak tobanyaki with Onsen egg, tofu and vegetables in light garlic sauce, or lobster fried rice, and a choice of mochi ice cream or a chocolate miso tart. Bento boxes for children are $35. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit noburestaurants.com.

Post Oak Hotel

Uptown

Show mom you j’adore her with the Springtime in Paris Mother’s Day Brunch at The Post Oak Hotel. On May 14, step into the five-star, five diamond hotel’s version of Rue Cler, Paris’ picturesque market street renowned for its charming cafes, patisseries and boutiques. The hotel’s award-winning Executive Chef Jean Luc Royere, who is originally from France, created the menu for this Mother’s Day experience happening on the hotel’s mezzanine level. On this tour of Parisian cuisine, enjoy bites from the butcher shop, or boucherie, offering delights like carved domestic lamb with tarragon beluga lentils and slow-cooked filet mignon. The poissonerie is the ultimate destination for fresh fish, serving smoked salmon tartar as well as roasted Alaskan salmon. The culinary journey continues with fresh-rolled sushi and nigiri at the sushi bar, shucked oysters with caviar at the brasserie, and an assortment of cheeses at the fromagerie. Traditional breakfast offerings will include an omelet station, assorted individual breakfast quiches, and a brioche pain perdu bar.

Before departure, family photos to commemorate the occasion will be available in front of a fresh floral wall, while mothers will receive lavender bouquets and piped floral “spring garden” cupcakes to take home.

The experience is $160 per person. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit thepostoakhotel.com.

Rainbow Lodge

Shady Acres

Rainbow Lodge will offer a three-course prix fixe brunch menu from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day. The meal, $60 per person, includes an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. Choose from starters such as smoked duck gumbo, wedge salad, bison carpaccio, avocado toast, fried Texas quail bites, cheddar potato wedges and warm Italian burrata cheese. Entrées include braised bison short rib benedict, crab omelet, duck chilaquiles, steak and eggs, rainbow trout with lump crab, seared halibut filet, marinated gulf shrimp, roasted spring lamb loin, and beetroot fusilli pasta. For dessert, select mago ice box pie, sweet chocolate mousse cake, or warm croissant bread pudding. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit rainbow-lodge.com.

Tony’s

Greenway/Upper Kirby

Tony’s will offer a prix fixe three-course brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day. The meal, $80 per person, includes a starter, entrée and dessert. Choose from appetizers such as gazpacho, gravlax, caprino salad, lobster bisque, Italian black summer truffles, and pansotti. Entrees offered include French toast, eggs benedict, Ahi tuna toast, roast hen salad, branzino on the rocks, and truffled beef filet. For dessert, select a carrot cake pop, tuxedo cake, or strawberry cheesecake. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit tonyshouston.com.

Turner’s

Uptown

Enjoy live piano music while you dine on an indulgent, 3-course prix-fixe menu for $250. To start, nosh on buckwheat blinis and deviled eggs with smoked trout roe and chives. For the next course, choose from warm duck confit salad, fried chicken tartine, French toast casserole, and lobster Stracciatella. Then, select from an array of options including filet of branzino, king crab benedict, huevos rancheros, and braised short rib. For dessert, pick strawberry fraisier, Basque cheesecake with blueberries, or chocolate cake with cherries. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit turnershouston.com.

The Woodlands Resort

The Woodlands

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., The Woodlands Resort will offer a delectable buffet feast with multiple hot and cold stations. Enjoy assorted pastries from the bakery shop, a selection of cured meats and cheeses from the butcher’s block, fresh omelets made to order, a chilled seafood display and more. Brunch is priced at $80 for adults and $35 for children. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit woodlandsresort.com.