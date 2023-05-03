New Italian eatery replacing closed River Oaks-area concept

HOUSTON – Houston restauranter Brian Doke is expanding his business with a new eatery slated to open later this month.

Dante’s River Oaks will open its door on May 16 at 4340 Westheimer Road, Suite 150, the space formerly occupied by the recently shuttered Italian restaurant Concura. The new concept will channel “the ‘la dolce vita’ lifestyle with laidback fare and coastal ambiance,” a release read.

“The story of Dante’s originates from long-time restaurateur Brian Doke’s passion for Italian food and wine,” the release continued. “The serendipitous business decision came after frequent visits to the former Italian restaurant and his love for the tucked away space off Mid Lane.”

After operating two establishments in The Heights, the drink and dining destination Savoir and the retro steakhouse Patton’s, Doke went on to open the patio bar Heights & Co.

“My hospitality career started in the River Oaks neighborhood many years ago at Tiny Boxwoods,” Doke said in a statement. “I am happy to return to the area showcasing the aspects of Italy that draw every visitor in: genuine hospitality, flavorful cuisine and delicious wine.”

Doke’s newest venture is led by executive chef Illias Gugole. The Italian native attended culinary school in Verona and has been developing Dante’s menu with Doke for several months.

Composed of authentic and approachable Italian dishes, the menu features starters such as charcuterie and cheese boards, tartare, olive all’ascolana and Mediterranean-style octopus. Six pastas, including rigatoni cacio e pepe, bucatini amatriciana, and pappardelle bolognese, will join entrees such as roasted salmon with dill dressing, ribeye steak with mustard vinaigrette, and duck breast with carrot cream and cherry wine sauce.

Complementing the menu, the cocktail program’s signature selections include a bergamot margarita and an Italian paloma.

The space itself is undergoing a transformation ahead of opening day. While the open kitchen will remain, changes will include white walls, an abundance of greenery and an airy patio.

“The combination of a charming and quaint interior coupled with an airy patio for dining al fresco makes for a wonderful dining experience,” Doke added. “I am so excited to launch this endeavor and really look forward to showcasing our Italian dishes.”

Dante’s River Oaks (Photos by Bear Media Co.)

Dante’s River Oaks (Photos by Bear Media Co.)

Dante’s River Oaks (Photos by Bear Media Co.)