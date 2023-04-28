Downtown Houston’s Discovery Green celebrating 15th anniversary with community quinceañera

HOUSTON – Discovery Green will celebrate its fifteenth anniversary at a quinceañera extravaganza on May 7.

Held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., the event will feature family-friendly activities, cultural performances and an art installation. Festivities include a mariachi band, a dog costume contest, a stilt walker, living statues, ice carvings, a free yoga class, and numerous photo opportunities.

Performers include (descriptions provided by Discovery Green):

Reverend Butter

The Reverend Butter has been sculpting ice for more than 20 years and has received numerous awards. In 2009, he and his teammates took 3rd place in the World Ice Sculpting Championships held in Fairbanks Alaska. He also placed 1st in Canada’s Magic of Ice festival held in 2009. In 2013, he went to London, England to represent the USA and brought back 1st and second place. As of 2019 he is ranked the #2 Ice Carver in the world.

Colombian Folkloric Ballet

The CFB promotes Colombian-American cultural exchange by spreading the Colombian culture through its educational, performing and producing activities including, among others, the presentation of the sold-out musical “Mi Colombia” in renowned auditoriums of major American cities. The CFB is distinguished by its exceptionally talented dancers and the emphasis on acquiring and commissioning new pieces by the world’s most sought-after Colombian choreographers.

Sonkiss’d Dance Concepts

Under the Artistic Direction of Christopher Thomas, Sonkiss’d Dance Concepts productions are electrifying mash-ups of dance styles, and musical genres brought fully to life on stage by a dynamic company of Hip-Hop and Contemporary dancers. In Moving Mountains, these visual musicians dazzle audiences by telling stories of overcoming struggles and receiving breakthroughs that ultimately lead them to their destiny. The athleticism and artistry of the dancers will leave you saying, “Wow how’d they do that.”

Nueva Luna Ballet Folklorico

Our mission is to create and educational foundation and unlock the potential of every child through active engagement in the arts. We offer folklorico classes for beginner to advance, for kids, teens, and adults. We welcome anyone in the city of Houston who is interested in joining our group to contact us or receive more information.

Cirque Olympus

A high energy, highly entertaining family friendly circus production full of juggling, aerial arts, acrobatics, comedy, audience participation & more! The gods and goddesses of Cirque Olympus combine kitschy circus entertainment with the beauty and aura of classic Greek mythology and legends. You’ll leave educated and extremely entertained.

Naach Houston Bollywood Dance Theatre

The word Naach means D A N C E in the Hindi language. We chose the word Naach as it encompasses all forms of movement in life, and we embody and embrace life in all its forms. Our work focuses on nurturing, developing and empowering individuals using Indian Contemporary and Bollywood Fusion dance forms.

UH Mariachi Puma

The Moores School of Music mariachi program in the Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts educates students, the university, and Houston communities on the cultural importance of mariachi in our region and beyond. We are building a quality program that is competitive with any collegiate mariachi ensemble in the state of Texas. We utilize the mariachi tradition to bring our students and Houston’s many cultures together.

Han Narea

Han Narea is a not-for-profit organization formed in 2016 with the goal of promoting traditional Korean culture through classes in traditional dances and instruments, as well as production of traditional performances throughout southern Texas, including our annual Korean Cultural evening as well as our performances at Kfest. Through these activities Han Narea seeks to develop a deeper understanding of Korean culture in the USA and encourage people to look past the surface of K-pop and develop a deeper and better understanding of Korea and the Korean people in the US.

Houston K-pop

Houston K-pop is a group of local K-pop dance teams, lead by WonderBox. They are a young team of energetic dancers gathered together by their shared love of Korean K-pop. The various dance groups of the Houston K-pop team all have been performing in the Houston area at various events including the biggest annual Korean festival in Houston (Kfest).

Dance of Asian America

Dance of Asian America promotes and preserves the rich heritage of Asia through contemporary and traditional Asian dance. In doing so, DAA sustains traditions, builds international ties, educates the public in cross-cultural understanding, and fosters new generations of professional artists.

Visit discoverygreen.com/quince for more information.