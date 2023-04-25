PHOTOS: Houston’s newest French restaurant debuts delectable lunch menu

HOUSTON – Following its debut last month, Houston’s newest French restaurant will expand its menu with the launch of brunch and lunch service.

Starting Tuesday, PS-21, a project from Chef Philippe Schmit and partner Sébastien Laval, will open for lunch (Tuesday- Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and brunch (Sunday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Located at 2712 Richmond Avenue, the eatery “will provide mid-day diners with various vignettes from the French doors that open into a greenery-filled outdoor patio that is the perfect setting for an afternoon jaunt alfresco to clean, modern interior which offers guests a more intimate seating vignette of tables and a bar/lounging experience,” a release reads.

“We’re excited to get lunch service underway for the neighborhood,” Laval said in a statement. “We have had such a warm welcome from the community and look forward to providing a unique respite for diners as they shop, entertain, or need a quick and delicious bite during lunch break in the Upper Kirby area.”

PS-21 will offer a two-course Prix-Fixe Business Lunch ($22) which includes a vegetarian soup and a classic French Bouchon Plate consisting of a croque monsieur, Caesar salad and risotto.

Additional offerings on the new lunch menu will include a variety of starters, soups, and entrees.

Starters include the Salmon Tart (thin bread dough, salmon gravlax, dill crème fraîche, pickled onions, arugula); Lobster bisque (topped with flaky puff pastry, Burrata salad marinated cherry tomatoes, broccoli purée, truffle vinaigrette); and Trio of Dips (green tapenade, harissa pepper, pickled mushrooms, toasted bread).

The menu offers a bevy of salad options, including Lobster Salad (asparagus, lobster vinaigrette, mixed greens); Chicken Thai Salad (shiitake, peppers, snow peas, cilantro, Boston lettuce); and Salade Niçoise (Tuna, fennel, olives, egg, string beans, peppers, mixed greens).

Entrees include dishes such as Le Burger (wagyu patty, Brie cheese, caramelized onions, BLT, BBQ sauce, fries); Moules Frites (P.E.I mussels, saffron-chorizo sauce, house-made fries); Steak Frites (grilled hanger steak, house-made fries, whiskey peppercorn sauce); and Cheese Soufflé, (Swiss cheese, Parmesan, truffle oil, side salad).

Complementing the menu, the cocktail program includes seasonal Le Botanist cocktails like the Martini Provencal (the botanist, lavender, Cocchi, Pineau des Charentes, St. Germain) and the Le Gin & Tonique (the botanist, Elemakue bitters, Indian tonic, garden herbs, two citruses).

Dinner hours are Tuesday to Thursday and Sunday, 5-10 p.m.

PS-21 (Harold Cua)

PS-21 (Harold Cua)

PS-21 (Raydon Creative)