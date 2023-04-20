New Montrose dining, cocktail destination will offer made-to-order frozen margaritas, ‘Tex-Mex options with a twist’ 🍹

HOUSTON – The Kirby Group, the Houston hospitality company that owns and operates multiple concepts including Heights Bier Garten, Bayou Heights Bier Garten, and Diversion Cocktails, is expanding its footprint with a new restaurant and dining destination set to debut next week.

Verde Garden is slated to open on April 25 at 1011 La Rue Street. It’ll be the first eatery to open at the new Montrose mixed-use development dubbed the Harlow District.

With 8,900 square feet of interior space and an expansive, 10,000-square-foot patio, Verde Green will offer “Tex-Mex options with a twist.”

The beverage program, curated by Kirby Group beverage director Joel Ramirez, will feature frozen, made-to-order margaritas, beer, wine, cider, and an extensive list of Mexican spirits, including mezcal, tequila, raicilla, sotol and rum. The cocktail menu will offer 12 specialty frozen margaritas as well as 20 house cocktails and 60 classic cocktails.

Designed to complement the beverage program, the food menu developed by chef Teddy Lopez, culinary director for the Kirby Group, includes tacos, enchiladas, tortas, queso, and ceviche.

Verde Garden will be operate daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, follow @verdegardenhtx or visit verdegardenhtx.com

Verde Garden (The Kirby Group)

