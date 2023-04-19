Postino WineCafé uncorks new location in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Postino, an Arizona-born restaurant concept, is expanding its culinary footprint in the Houston area with a new outpost set to open in The Woodlands.

Situated at 2025 Hughes Landing Boulevard in the Hughes Landing mixed-use district, the new 4,000-square-foot space with an umbrella-lined patio will debut on April 24.

“The Woodlands has been on our radar since we first opened at Heights Mercantile five years ago,” Postino Co-founder Lauren Bailey said in a statement. “It’s definitely been worth the wait to find the perfect space to open within the community. The Woodlands embodies everything that excites us – a relaxed vibe connected to the beauty of the outdoors, the familial energy, its burgeoning food scene and the cultural vibrancy of an international population.”

The all-day wine bar and café will offer a “sophisticated, yet approachable menu” composed of shareables like bruschetta and charcuterie boards.

Complementing the menu, the restaurant’s expansive wine program will feature “a lineup of both familiar and exploratory, seasonal bottle and by-the-glass wine offerings,” a release read.

Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Postino will serve an elevated brunch.

In celebration of its new location in The Woodlands, Postino will pledge $1 to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital for every shareable board sold during the first two weeks of May.

The wine and café concept operates locations in The Heights, Montrose, Town & Country Village, and Uptown Park in Houston and La Centerra in Cinco Ranch.

For more information, visit www.PostinoWineCafe.com.

Postino WineCafé The Woodlands (JENN DUNCAN)

