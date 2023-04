ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

HOUSTON – Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is underway. The singer-songwriter’s next stop -- Houston.

Swift will play three shows at NRG Stadium later this week. The opening acts include beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams

In anticipation of Swift’s upcoming shows, we’re polling you, our Insiders to determine your favorite songs from her massive catalog.

Once the poll closes, we will assemble a list of the songs that amassed the most votes. Don’t see your favorite song listed? Drop it in the comment section.