Upscale miniature golf experience Puttshack opening first Texas location in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – A new immersive gaming center sure to satisfy golf enthusiasts will soon open its doors.

Puttshack will open its first Texas outpost in The Highlight at Houston Center at 1200 McKinney Street in downtown Houston on April 26.

Founded by the creators of TopGolf and Flight Club in 2018, the concept boasts six locations in the United States (Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Miami, and St. Louis) and four in the United Kingdom.

Puttshack’s new 26,000 square-foot location will anchor the revitalized Houston Center, a modern mixed-use development offering entertainment, shopping, and dining options. The complex is within walking distance of Discovery Green, the George R. Brown Convention Center, and Minute Maid Park.

Puttshack will feature four nine-hole miniature golf courses, an event space, two bars serving handcrafted cocktails and sips from local brews, and a dining area with a sizable menu featuring shareables, flatbreads, salads and sandwiches.

The new establishment is family-friendly and will welcome children to the venue through 8 p.m. daily.

Puttshack locations in Denver, Pittsburgh, and Scottsdale are slated to open in the coming months.

