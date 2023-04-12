Inside Houston’s massive designer charity sale: What to know before you go to Houston’s Chic Boutique Showroom

HOUSTON – The legendary Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Greater Houston’s pop-up fashion sale -- the Chic Boutique Showroom -- will be held this week.

Are you as excited as we are? KPRC 2′s Amy Davis introduced the sale in her reels and here and we’re here for it -- she said prices are around 10% of retail prices and many offerings still have tags on them.

Get the details

The sale -- in its 19th year -- is described this way by the organization: “women’s clothing and accessories from Houston’s best dressed.”

Chic Boutique Showroom will be held from Thursday through Saturday.

Regular hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The sale’s address is 5125 Richmond Ave. Houston, 77056 (It’s the massive space of the former World Market Store.)

The space is a massive 20,000-square-feet.

What you need to know

No strollers are permitted in the sale.

Opening Night is on Wednesday. Entry at the door is $20 for shopping from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

On the regular shopping days, there is no entrance fee.

What your purchases will do

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is a volunteer fundraising branch of The Salvation Army. Reflections on Style is the signature event of the Auxiliary. The organization said its Reflections on Style event has raised over $9.5 million in much-needed financial support for the Salvation Army’s social services and disaster relief in the Greater Houston area. “Reflections on Style is made possible through the generous donations from the community in conjunction with the efforts of our volunteers,” the organization said in its publications about the sale.

Auxiliary members have a passion for children, families, and seniors. The auxiliary supports Salvation Army programs through monies raised by the Reflections on Style Luncheon and Chic Boutique. Monies are distributed to the Corps and social services locations in the Greater Houston area. Funds help cover many items that would not be available in their operating budgets.

