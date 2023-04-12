Huge discount pop-up boutique now 20,000 square feet of shopping

Great deals for a good cause. If you love to shop but you don’t want to spend a lot of money, we’ve got a Deal for you! The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Chic Boutique is only open 4 days starting at 4:00 Wednesday afternoon. It’s a pop-up boutique that pops up in a new location every year.

And this year the retail space is huge. This is the former World Market Galleria location at the corner of Richmond and 610. Volunteers have transformed the inside into a department store. All year the ladies of the auxiliary have curated the best donations like high end couture fashion. They hold it, dry clean it and tag it for this sale. There are shoes, purses, hats and jewelry. You name it, you can find it! But it’s not all second hand. Several local boutiques have donated inventory to sell like Cloe Do and a Vento in River Oaks. And the prices are about 10% off their original retail.

“This is our 19th year, and we have 20,000 square feet of fabulous fashion plus some accessories a lot of other fabulous items and we have a very large men’s department this year,” said Mary Maxey, Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

There is a rodeo department and a children’s department. The boutique is staged so it is fun to shop and when you do you know your dollars go to help people right here in Houston.

“This benefits the Salvation Army Greater Houston area. And there are 11 different locations and 6 Boys and Girls clubs that it benefits. So, we’re buying musical instruments, athletic equipment and we’re doing food for the elderly,” explains Maxey.

Here is all you need to know.

Salvation Army Chic Boutique

Opening day: Wednesday 4/12 - Open from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. This is the only time you have to pay to get in. It’s a $20 donation at the door for the chance to get first dibs on the best merchandise.

Hours: Beginning Thursday through Friday and Saturday it’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no entrance fee.

Address: 5125 Richmond Avenue. (Former World Market)

