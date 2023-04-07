The Salvation Army’s popular ‘Reflections on Style’ Chic Boutique Sale returns April 12-15

HOUSTON – The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary presents their most anticipated sale of the year – the ‘Reflections on Style’ Chic Boutique Sale!

If you love to shop designer deals, this is the perfect event for you.

It’s a 4-day pop up sale with designer clothes, shoes, accessories, jewelry, handbags and more…all at a fraction of the cost. The Chic Boutique Showroom is only open once a year, so don’t miss your chance to shop!

This year’s fashion sale event will be held Wednesday, April 12th through Saturday, April 15th at 5125 Richmond Avenue - formerly World Market.

The Boutique showcases “Pre-Loved” or new designer clothes, shoes, handbags and jewelry from top designers. Come early to find wonderful items very competitively priced. such as Valentino, Escada, Chanel, Prada, Oscar de la Renta, as well as many mid- range treasures.

The popular annual sale brings the Salvation Army a ton of revenue for the 4 days it’s open.

