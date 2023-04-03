🔒 KPRC 2 Meteorologist Caroline Brown is engaged! See heartwarming photos of the surprise proposal

HOUSTON – Caroline Brown is engaged!

Caroline’s boyfriend Jack Chadderdon, proposed to her over the weekend. He popped the question Thursday during a surprise proposal.

“We had talked about getting married and I was so excited but I did not think it was happening last week, didn’t even cross my mind,” Caroline said.

The couple planned a weekend getaway to Round Top. Unbeknownst to Caroline, the plan was a ruse.

Prepared for an idyllic weekend of antique shopping, Caroline said she was stunned when she got home and saw the rose petal pathway that awaited her.

“I was just so excited,” Caroline said. “I was like ‘It’s happening!’ I threw all my stuff down on the floor and I ran upstairs.”

The rose petals led to the terrace, where Jack proposed.

“He just said some really sweet things and I was just jumping up and down with excitement, all while still wearing the outfit I wore on air from the morning show a few hours before. Of course I yelled YES!”

Caroline told him they were going to have best time in Round Top. Enter surprise No. 2. Another trick up his sleeve, Jack told Caroline she had two hours to pack before he whisked her away to Miami for a sun-soaked celebration.

“It was a whirlwind and it was so much fun,” Caroline said. “The whole time we were in the sun, enjoying the water and talking about our future together. He did a great job, he absolutely crushed it.”

See heartwarming photos of the surprise proposal below.

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Caroline Brown and fiancé Jack Chadderdon (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Caroline Brown and fiancé Jack Chadderdon (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Caroline Brown and fiancé Jack Chadderdon (KPRC 2)

Jack met Caroline through her sister. He went to law school with her sister’s husband where they were roommates and best friends.

“From the start, everyone was like you have to meet Jack. You have the same personality. He might be the only person that talks more than you.”

Caroline waited to meet him until she moved to Houston. She said theirs was an instant connection.

“Instantly, from that moment on I was like ‘OK, I think this is the one,’” Caroline said. “It was everything.”

The couple is excited to plan their future together.

“It really helps that we want the same thing,” Caroline said. “I’m born and raised in Houston. He’s born in Houston and raised in Sugar Land. Both of us see Houston as our home and so it’s really easy to get excited about building a life together with someone who wants the same things as you, loves the same city as you and our personalities are just so similar in the best way. Very complimentary. We’re never not talking or giggling or hanging out with our dog Stormy.”

Scroll below for sweet photos of Caroline and Jack through the years.

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Caroline Brown and fiancé Jack Chadderdon (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Caroline Brown and fiancé Jack Chadderdon (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Caroline Brown and fiancé Jack Chadderdon (KPRC 2)

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Caroline Brown and fiancé Jack Chadderdon (KPRC 2)

Share your well-wishes with Caroline and Jack in the comments!