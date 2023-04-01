Barbecue, anyone? Shiner Beer is opening their first barbecue restaurant ever

Missing some tasty barbecue with your beer?

Popular Texas beer Shiner Beer Company is opening it’s first-ever barbeque restaurant on April 1, and it’s not a joke!

The grand opening took place at Spoetzi brewery, according to KPRC’s sister station KSAT.

Don’t forget to make a trip for some locally sourced brisket, pulled pork, sausage, and more from Pit Master Tommy Schuette, according to the brewery on Facebook.

K. Spoetzl BBQ Co. will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, KSAT reported.

Shiner will host a Baked Potato Special every Wednesday and Saturday.