Son sews shirt for his dad and it’s EVERYTHING: Here are the best responses to this viral uplifting story

FRANKLIN, Mass. – The TikTok account daddyfiles has gone viral since a father posted video of his son giving him a shirt he sewed in sewing class and celebrating his son’s skills as he tried it on.

The video posted Monday now has more than 13 million views on TikTok with thousands and perhaps millions more on other social media as it proliferates.

The video reads, “Sam made me a shirt. Wow.”

In the video, Sam explains how he did most of the shirt himself and faced challenges along the way. The father celebrates him and asks questions about the pattern and what he did.

Here are some of the best responses we’ve found to the uplifting video across social media platforms that really raised our spirits and made us think happy thoughts again about parenting:

Val: “HE MADE THE BUTTONHOLES. Dad, do you know how hard that is? You betta recognize.”

Courtney: “They’re actually so good and I’m not just saying that because they’re a kid. Sewing skills are so good for getting jobs when they’re older as well.”

Desarae Collins: “I hope he keeps sewing. He’s very talented.”

Emilee: “I have a degree in fashion design. That there is raw, natural talent. That kid is going places if he pursues sewing!”

Barefooteclectic303: “So wholesome. Buy him a sewing machine!!!”

Oliver McClelland: “Wear it to his graduation.”

CourtneyJ: “He did a back pleat for extra mobility and room! What a pro!”

Stacy Ewing313: “Sewing class should have never been taken away. Most seamstresses are darn near 70 years old.”

Ninety2a2: “He truly has a pure heart and passion for what he is sewing! Very talented. Keep him encouraged!”

A.J. Dixon: “I would wear that everywhere telling everyone, ‘My son made this.’”

Patriotickenny: “This is BEAUTIFUL!”

Stez Beti: “THE WAY HE WAS STANDING THERE SMILING. I cannot. He is precious.😭😭”

Jess: “The greatest thing, ever! This is 1000% what being a parent is! Such a feel good video for such a crazy time.”

Eileen Trunell: “Great job!! And I’m sure that dad will wear it everywhere!! And I think the thing in the back is a placket. I used to sew myself and he did a wonderful job!!”

Shelbi Jaco-Saltsgaver: “That is awesome!!! I remember the first thing I made in sewing class and mine wasn’t as good as that. Way to go buddy!!!”

Kristie Jackson: “This is awesome! I remember making a slip dress with spaghetti straps ... and I still managed to screw it up lol. I hope this kid continues with this! I want to see what he does next!!”

Deborah Waters Smith: “I love how their dynamic is just so casual A boy giving his daddy an awesome handmade gift! It’d literally be the only thing I’d wear I’d pay for more sewing classes he’s awesome!”

Lisa M. Mitchell: “It’s the ‘you’re so talented’ for me! Those words of encouragement are a definite confidence booster! Good luck little guy with your future projects. I see a fabulous future in fashion for you!”

In the comments, the father, Aaron, notes that his son is taking classes at the Franklin Mill Store in Franklin, Mass., and it appears he’s given his son a sewing machine since the posting. He also said Sam is now open to doing commissions. The family has also received a number of fabrics for Sam’s sewing.

Since the initial posting on Tuesday, Sam showed off his latest creation: a tote bag -- made in one class.