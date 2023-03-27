Video: Breaking down timeline of tragic tornadoes in Mississippi

The radar during the tornadoes that ravaged Mississippi.

At 8:40 p.m. ET on March 24, a tornado crossed across the Mississippi River from Louisiana to Mississippi.

What transpired over the next few hours was unfathomable destruction for multiple towns in Mississippi, whose lives were dramatically changed.

In the video above, meteorologist Jonathan Kegges breaks down the timeline of events of the recent tornadoes that ravaged Mississippi and what the symbols on the radar meant.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those affected by the devastating tornadoes in Mississippi.

