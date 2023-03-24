ULTIMATE LIST: Eggcellent Easter egg hunts happening in the Houston area

Hunting for some Easter fun? Here is a list of eggcellent egg hunts happening in the Houston area in April.

Fort Bend County

Easter Egg Hunt & Picnic at George Ranch Historical Park | Saturday, April 8

Address: 10215 FM 762 Road, Richmond, TX, 77469

“George Ranch Historical Park is hosting its annual Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8th. Bring the whole family to gather eggs and discover Texas history. Pack a picnic lunch, sit under the 100-year-old oaks, and relax on your outdoor family adventure! The egg hunt for children ages 4 and under will be at 11:00 am in the Davis Mansion yard, while the egg hunt for children ages 5 and up will be in the South Yard next to the George Ranch House at 1:00 pm. Bring your own baskets and rabbit ears!”

Easter Egg-stravaganza and Egg Hunt at Blessington Farms | April 1- 2, 7-8

Address: 510 Chisolm Trail, Simonton, TX, 77476

“Join us for our annual 𝑬𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝑬𝑮𝑮𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒏𝒛𝒂!!! We will be hosting our Easter Egg Hunt along with sporadic appearances from our Easter Bunny! Tickets can be purchased online OR at the farm.”

Galveston County

Easter weekend at Kemah Boardwalk | Friday April 7, through Sunday, April 9

Address: 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565,

More information: (281) 535-8100

“Decorate Easter egg cookies, take pics with the Easter bunny, and enjoy our Bunny Hop egg hunt (8 and under)!”

Harris County

Easter at Smith Ranch | Sunday, April 8

Address: 25440 Beckendorff Rd., Katy

“It’s that time of year again!!! Come out and enjoy the fun Saturday before Easter Sunday 4/8! We will have multiple egg hunts sorted by wristband color and time! We hope to see lots of y’all!”

Annual zoo egg hunt and picnic at TGR Exotics Wildlife Park - Saturday, April 8

“This annual event is great fun for the entire family! We will have animal meet and greet in the picnic area prior to the egg hunt and after the egg hunt. Gates open at 11 a.m and close at 2 p.m. Bring your picnic lunch, enjoy crafts, and activities, walk around on your own, and see some of the animals at TGR Exotics. Egg hunt will begin at 12:30 p.m.”

Splat Zone Indoor Paintball - Friday, April 7th, from 5:30 - 8:00pm

Address: 11260 Hempstead Rd. Houston, TX

“Join us for a family-filled event! Glow in the dark egg hunt. We are happy to host our 2nd Annual Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt in our Gellyball field. Come early to enjoy some face painting, bounce house, and pictures with the Easter bunny, and win free gellyball/paintball games, snow cones, and delicious food. Tickets are $10 for the Easter Egg Hunt.”

Redemption Square | Saturday, April 8

Address: Assay Street Houston, TX 77044

“Egg-stra, egg-stra, read all about it! 📰 Our Easter Egg Hunt is happening on April 8th from 11-3 p.m. at Redemption Square. Make sure to register on Eventbrite”.

Montgomery County

Spring Easter Farm Days at P-6 Farms | Saturday, April 1 through Sunday, April 2, Friday, April 7, through Saturday, April 8

Address: 9963 Poole’s Rd, Montgomery, TX

“P-6 Farms has become a staple for thousands of families across Texas. Now, during our Spring Easter Festival, you and your family can join us here in Montgomery at our outdoor Spring event that is home to the best Easter Egg Huntin’ in Texas! With activities like vintage amusement rides, farm fun attractions, and meeting the Easter Bunny himself, you couldn’t ask for a better Spring tradition”.

EggTivities at The Woodlands Children’s Museum | Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8

Address: 4775 West Panther Creek Drive #280, The Woodlands

More information: 281-465-0955

“Cost includes visit and bunny photo opportunity, as well as creating a bunny mask, dyeing eggs, embellishing egg carton baskets and a bunny box to carry eggs.”

18th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 7 Acre Woods | Saturday, April 8

Address: 4401 N Frazier St, Conroe

“We want to invite YOU to come celebrate EASTER with us and all our barnyard friends at 7 Acre Wood! This is so egg..citing!! You can hunt Easter eggs, visit the petting zoo, play mini-golf, play in Tombstone, our western town, zip down the zip-line, play on the playground, and so much more FOR FREE!!!”

Waller County

Easter egg hunts and Easter Bunny visits at Dewberry Farm | Saturday, April 1 through Sunday, April 2, Friday, April 7, through Saturday, April 8

Address: 7705 FM 362, Brookshire

“Celebrate spring at Dewberry Farm! Enjoy 30+ family fun activities, barnyard babies, and acres of flowers for springtime photo ops!”

