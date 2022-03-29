🔒Insiders -- it’s berry season. Here’s where to pick your own in the Houston area.

HOUSTON – It’s spring and the Greater Houston area’s “pick your own” berry farms are beginning to open for business.

The “pick your own” season begins with the strawberry crop, which is harvested in the spring. Blackberries are generally harvested in May and early June and the blueberry harvest season typically extends from May through July, depending on the varieties grown.

If you’re searching for ultra fresh berries, or simply just a darn good way to spend a Saturday, consider a foray into the fields to pluck your own produce.

Here are 14 small, “pick your own” farms where you can fill up a bucket or two with the season’s finest produce. We suggest contacting the farm you plan to visit to make sure it will be open and offering “pick your own” opportunities for the particular fruit or vegetable you’d like to harvest. A handful of these locations recommend/require reservations.

Austin County

Thomas Family Ranch - Blackberries

Ad

Pick your own blackberries from mid May through mid June for $3 per pound. 12753 Hahn Rd, Sealy, Texas 77474. Phone: 979-865-9796. Email: jenny@thomasfamilyranch.com. Website: thomasfamilyranch.com.

Brazoria County

Froberg’s Farm - Blackberries, strawberries

Pick your own blackberries and strawberries from January through mid July. 3601 Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. Phone: (281) 585-3531. Website: frobergsfarm.com.

Chambers County

Berryland Farms of Texas - Blueberries, blackberries, tomatoes and various other vegetables

Pick your own blueberries, blackberries, tomatoes and various other vegetables mid May through mid July. 2877 FM 1941/ Or N Pear Orchard Rd Winnie, Texas 77665. Phone: (713) 551-6360. Website: berrylandfarmsoftexas.com.

Ad

Fort Bend County

Blessington Farms - Strawberries, blueberries and blackberries

Pick strawberries, blueberries and blackberries December through mid July. 510 Chisolm Trail, Wallis, Texas 77485. Phone: (832) 444-8717. Website: blessingtonfarms.com

Galveston County

Fruits ‘n Such Orchard - Blueberries, blackberries, tomatoes and various other vegetables

Pick your own blueberries, blackberries, tomatoes and various other vegetables mid may through mid July. 6309 Avenue U League City, Texas 77539. Phone: (832) 443-6733.

Grimes County

Jollisant Farms - Blackberries, strawberries and a various vegetables

Pick your own blackberries and strawberries, as well as a variety of vegetables. Open year-round. 11351 County Road 203, Plantersville, Texas 77363. Phone: (936) 894-2766. Website: jollisantfarm.com

Ad

Hardin County

B&M Farms Blueberry Patch - Blueberries

Pick your own blueberries beginning in April. Open seasonally. 2365 Blueberry Patch Dr., Silsbee Texas 77656. Phone: (409) 385-1200.

Harris County

Atkinson Farms - Strawberries, blackberries

Pick your own strawberries and blackberries seasonally as they’re available. Open daily, March 1 through Oct. 31. 3217 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, Texas 77388. Phone: (832) 381-8202. Website: atkinsonfarm.com

Chmielewski’s Blueberry Farm - Blueberries

Pick your own blueberries. Open seasonally, typically late May through mid July. 23810 Bauer Hockley Rd, Hockley, TX 77447. Phone: (281) 304-0554. Website: chmielewski-blueberry.com.

Ad

Neal’s Berry Farm - Blackberries, figs, peaches and vegetables

Pick your own blackberries, figs, peaches and vegetables, in season. Open seasonally, typically late April or early May through late July or early August. 21104 Binford Rd, Waller, Texas 77484. Phone: (346) 412-5844. Website: nealsberryfarm.com.

Montgomery County

Moorhead’s Blueberry Farm - Blueberries

Open daily during blueberry season, typically late May through mid-July. 19531 Moorhead Road, Conroe, Texas 77302. Phone: (281) 572-1265. Website: moorheadsblueberryfarm.com.

P-6 Farms - Blackberries

Pick your own blackberries April through mid July. 9963 Poole’s Road, Montgomery, Texas 77356. Phone (936) 597-6062. Website: p-6farms.com.

Ad

Sanctuary Blueberry Farm - Blueberries

Pick your own blueberries late May though late July. 18430 Kinkaid Rd W, Montgomery, Texas 77316. Phone: (832) 510-6207. Website: sanctuaryblueberryfarm.com.

San Jacinto County

Oakview Blueberry Farm - Blueberries

Pick your own blueberries in season, typically late May through mid July. Oakview Ln, Cleveland, Texas 77328. Phone: (936) 767-4011. Website: oakviewblueberryfarm.com.

🍓 MAP: Where to pick your own berries near Houston