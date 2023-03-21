Houston Astros honored with ice cream flavor

HOUSTON – H-E-B announced Monday that it has released a limited-edition H-E-B Creamy Creations Houston Astros Peanut Brittle ice cream.

“We’re thrilled to offer this limited-edition Astros-themed Creamy Creations flavor as the perfect pairing to launch the baseball season,” said Armando Perez, executive vice president, Houston. “In Houston, we all know H-E-B and the Astros are a winning combination. Let’s bring it home again in 2023.”

The Triple Play flavor -- Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Peanut Brittle Pieces and Caramel Swirl -- arrived in Houston-area stores on Monday and will be in area stores exclusively while supplies last.

This seasonal selection is exclusive to the Houston area and will be available in both half-gallon and pint-sizes.

H-E-B said 5% of each ice cream purchase price will be donated to the Astros Foundation.

H-E-B said via a news release that the foundation seeks to harness the passion of baseball fans to support youth baseball and softball programs, the recognition/honor of our nation’s military, childhood cancer awareness and efforts to reduce homelessness.

“The carton’s label is a tribute to the home field advantage with an original illustration commissioned by H-E-B featuring Orbit, views of Minute Maid Park with an open roof from behind home plate and the outfield, fans young and old enjoying the bases loaded for a win, and H-town’s beloved ‘home run’ train ready to signal another run,” a news release reads.