Katy ISD opens registration for upcoming Pre-Kindergarten program next month; Here’s what parents need to know

KATY, Texas – Katy ISD will begin enrolling its newest and youngest students for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

The Pre-Kindergarten (Pre-K) program begins on Monday, April 3.

Online registration must be completed by parents for their children to be screened for program eligibility.

The registration form will be available via the Katy ISD PowerSchool Enrollment website the morning registration begins, according to the news release.

Virtual parent information sessions will be held on Tuesday, March 21 (in English) and Thursday, March 23 (in Spanish).

The virtual links for both sessions can be found on the Katy ISD Pre-Kindergarten website on the day of the session, and recordings will be available following the event.

The Pre-K classes will be held at the following campuses:

English Speaking Classes: Alexander, Bear Creek, Bethke, Bryant, Campbell, Cimarron, Creech, Davidson, Exley, Faldyn, Franz, Golbow, Griffin, Hayes, Holland, Hutsell, Jenks, Katy, Kilpatrick, King, Leonard, Mayde Creek, McElwain, McRoberts, Morton Ranch, Nottingham, Pattison, Randolph, Rhoads, Rylander, Schmalz, Shafer, Stanley, Stephens, Sundown, West Memorial, Wilson, Winborn, Wolfe, Wolman, Wood Creek, and Youngblood elementary schools.

Spanish Speaking Classes: Bear Creek, Campbell, Faldyn, Fielder, Franz, Hutsell, Jenks, King, McElwain, McRoberts, Memorial Parkway, Morton Ranch, Rhoads, Rylander, Schmalz, Stephens, Sundown, Williams, and Wilson elementary schools.

Click here for more information about the Pre-K preregistration and eligibility requirements.