Houston theater touts its new screen as a ‘world first’; Go inside the set-up at Rooftop Cinema Club

HOUSTON – Rooftop Cinema Club, an outdoor cinema in Houston, said this month that it is adding another outdoor screen to its set-up.

In a news release shared last Thursday, the venue touted the change as “the world’s first two-screen rooftop movie theater.”

“Screen 2 is slated for debut at Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown on March 2 for Houstonians to enjoy alongside the beloved existing cinema area, now dubbed Screen 1,” the news release said.

“Houston has always been a special place to us so I am excited to give this vibrant city our first-ever

installation of a second screen,” Gerry Cottle, founder of Rooftop Cinema Club, is quoted as saying. “After working on this project for many months, this new development will allow us to bring new content and opportunities to Houston’s dynamic entertainment scene.”

While Screen 1 operates as an LED screen, Screen 2 will debut movies via what the business described as a “state-of-the-art DCP projector.” Films on this screen will start after sundown.

“This exciting new installation means cinemagoers can expect to see more newer releases that are still in theaters within the Uptown program,” the news release explained.

Tickets are now on sale for Screen 2′s opening weekend, featuring a lineup of two 2023 releases – delightfully silly horror-lite romp “M3GAN” and star-studded heartfelt comedy “80 for Brady.”

How it’ll look

Rooftop Cinema Club said the screening area will be divided up by Screen 1 and Screen 2. The second screen-dedicated area has 186 seats and the first screen-dedicated area has 198 seats. Both screening areas will have Adirondack chairs (singles) and Adirondack loveseats (for two) and will share a revamped lounge area where guests can enjoy all the rooftop has to offer, including lawn games, skyline views, cinemagoers’ favorite concessions and snacks, plus an extensive menu of beer, wine, and canned cocktails.

Get more information here about the venue and its screenings.