🔒Sweet days🍩, livin’ your best life🐶 and waiting on spring🌷: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – This week, we’re all about finding the gems in everyday life, from a puppy with a doughnut shirt to rainbows hanging in the sky after the rain. Take a look through the photos below to see all of those gems mined from the Click2Pins.com submissions shared with us this week.

In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

Doughnuts and puppies....life is sweeeet!

Dogmommakelly Our morning meetings are with donuts and puppies! Doesn’t get much better than that! 0 s 0

Livin’ your best life

Ronnette My schnauzer Paisley enjoying the breeze 0 s 0

Love in pink

Jennifer Kunkel Sending Love and Happy Valentine's Day from Katy, Texas 0 s 0

‘A brilliant sunset’

TexasSanta 🎅 A brilliant sunset after a rainy start to the day. 🎅 0 s 0

Fiery sky

trummele Houston West Side By Tom Rummele 0 s 0

Blond highlights

trummele West Houston photo by Tom Rummele 0 s 0

Skylight

Pins User Missouri City 0 s 0

The sweet smell of grape

Yvonne Scherny Ahhhhh…. The sweet smell of grape is in the air!! 0 s 0

Wanting to bloom

Peggy McCall Wanting to bloom. 0 s 0

Cardinal direction

Peggy McCall The cardinal shows as we need confirmation of loved ones. 0 s 0

Sunlight through the trees

Leah WilsonHill Colorado County 0 s 0

First bluebonnet

Leah First bluebonnet of 2023 on WilsonHill Colorado County 0 s 0

Sunrise over the bay

BryanP Monday morning’s Sunrise over the Bay. Shoreacres 0 s 0

Outside work

CathieF Outside my work in Spring,Tx. Feb. 14th 2023 0 s 0

“I love rainbows”

Kathy Short Caught this during showers the other day. I love rainbows 0 s 0

Front coming through

Julie At The Bay Front coming through over Galveston Bay! 0 s 0

Weather mullet - Sunny up front, storm in the back📸

cgarcia78 Weather is crazy in Texas. Sunny up front, storm in the back. 0 s 0

Cruising

Bbaker Cruising the Gulf 02/11/23 5 I 0 s 0

Bubba on Valentine’s Day

Rick Dunlap Bubba says, “Happy Valentine’s Day!!” 0 s 0

Land bridges at Memorial Park

Ron Checked out the Land Bridges in Memorial Park this afternoon. 0 s 0

Memorial Park Land Bridge

Ron Kinder Land Bridge 0 s 0

“Mama’s always got your back”

Jennifer U When you know your Mama’s always got your back. 0 s 0

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.