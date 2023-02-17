48º

LIVE

Features

🔒Sweet days🍩, livin’ your best life🐶 and waiting on spring🌷: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Click2Pins, Texas
Click2Pins.com submissions (Click2Pins.com, Click2Pins)

HOUSTON – This week, we’re all about finding the gems in everyday life, from a puppy with a doughnut shirt to rainbows hanging in the sky after the rain. Take a look through the photos below to see all of those gems mined from the Click2Pins.com submissions shared with us this week.

In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.

Thank you so much to those who have submitted their videos and photos to us and congratulations to those who have been included in the roundup below.

Here are some of this week’s best Click2Pins.com submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

Doughnuts and puppies....life is sweeeet!

Dogmommakelly

Our morning meetings are with donuts and puppies! Doesn’t get much better than that!

0 s
0
Houston

Livin’ your best life

Ronnette

My schnauzer Paisley enjoying the breeze

0 s
0
Houston

Love in pink

Jennifer Kunkel

Sending Love and Happy Valentine's Day from Katy, Texas

0 s
0
Katy

‘A brilliant sunset’

TexasSanta

🎅 A brilliant sunset after a rainy start to the day. 🎅

0 s
0
Kemah

Fiery sky

trummele

Houston West Side By Tom Rummele

0 s
0
Houston

Blond highlights

trummele

West Houston photo by Tom Rummele

0 s
0
Houston

Skylight

Pins User

Missouri City

0 s
0
Missouri City

The sweet smell of grape

Yvonne Scherny

Ahhhhh…. The sweet smell of grape is in the air!!

0 s
0
San Antonio

Wanting to bloom

Peggy McCall

Wanting to bloom.

0 s
0
San Antonio

Cardinal direction

Peggy McCall

The cardinal shows as we need confirmation of loved ones.

0 s
0
San Antonio

Sunlight through the trees

Leah

WilsonHill Colorado County

0 s
0
Houston

First bluebonnet

Leah

First bluebonnet of 2023 on WilsonHill Colorado County

0 s
0
Houston

Sunrise over the bay

BryanP

Monday morning’s Sunrise over the Bay. Shoreacres

0 s
0
Houston

Outside work

CathieF

Outside my work in Spring,Tx. Feb. 14th 2023

0 s
0
Houston

“I love rainbows”

Kathy Short

Caught this during showers the other day. I love rainbows

0 s
0
San Antonio

Front coming through

Julie At The Bay

Front coming through over Galveston Bay!

0 s
0
Houston

Weather mullet - Sunny up front, storm in the back📸

cgarcia78

Weather is crazy in Texas. Sunny up front, storm in the back.

0 s
0
League City

Cruising

Bbaker

Cruising the Gulf 02/11/23 5 I

0 s
0
Houston

Bubba on Valentine’s Day

Rick Dunlap

Bubba says, “Happy Valentine’s Day!!”

0 s
0
Houston

Land bridges at Memorial Park

Ron

Checked out the Land Bridges in Memorial Park this afternoon.

0 s
0
Houston

Memorial Park Land Bridge

Ron

Kinder Land Bridge

0 s
0
Houston

“Mama’s always got your back”

Jennifer U

When you know your Mama’s always got your back.

0 s
0
Pattison

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email