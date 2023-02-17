🔒Sweet days🍩, livin’ your best life🐶 and waiting on spring🌷: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – This week, we’re all about finding the gems in everyday life, from a puppy with a doughnut shirt to rainbows hanging in the sky after the rain. Take a look through the photos below to see all of those gems mined from the Click2Pins.com submissions shared with us this week.
Doughnuts and puppies....life is sweeeet!
Dogmommakelly
Our morning meetings are with donuts and puppies! Doesn’t get much better than that!
Livin’ your best life
Love in pink
‘A brilliant sunset’
Fiery sky
Blond highlights
Skylight
The sweet smell of grape
Wanting to bloom
Cardinal direction
Sunlight through the trees
First bluebonnet
Sunrise over the bay
Outside work
“I love rainbows”
Front coming through
Weather mullet - Sunny up front, storm in the back📸
Cruising
Bubba on Valentine’s Day
Land bridges at Memorial Park
Memorial Park Land Bridge
“Mama’s always got your back”
