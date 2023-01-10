🔒Weeknight meals, advice to make dinner easier for your family from KPRC 2 devotees

HOUSTON – Making dinner every night -- and then every night after that -- is a challenge.

KPRC 2′s Amy Davis expressed her resolution to make one new recipe every week to avoid making the same things every night.

The comments were chock-full of amazing ideas to try out and resources to make doing dinner a better thing.

Here are some of the best comments we received:

“We made this last night,” Kelly Elizabeth Hurn wrote to KPRC 2. “Even our picky eater cleaned her bowl.” Check out the recipe she suggested here.

Robert Haake wrote, “Real Hungarian goulash with real wheat egg noodles.”

Julia Phillips DeClaris wrote, “Check out Half Baked Harvest she has become one of my favorites. Bonus, she has great cocktails and mocktails recipes!”

Terrye Dees wrote, “You should check-out the cooking REELS on Facebook - most are quick, easy and delicious looking!! I save the good ones and try to share on posts!! Here’s a quick example.”

Bonnie Goldberg Winograd wrote, “Google ‘Food Network’s Sheet Pan Lasagna.’ Great recipe. I used a larger jar of Rao’s tomato sauce (four cups) instead of the top of the recipe (where you make your own) and it was super easy to make and delish! I also made with ground beef instead of sausage. Try it!”

Gail Langford Hall wrote, “Salt and Lavender website has quick, easy meals that are very yummy.”

Ebie Gray wrote, “Are you a 10 person recipe following person or a wing woman? I often do simplicity. Saturday night chicken is always a good and easy one but instead of the 1/2 cream I just use cream of mushroom. I made a super easy ramen that was 5 ingredients or less and delicious. King ranch chicken is a favorite but again, simplicity. Chicken spaghetti. Buy a rotisserie chicken, shred. Boil your noodles. Add a can of cream mushroom, and chicken. Rotel. Dash of ground cumin. Chicken broth. Cubed velvetta. Mix all together after noodles are done and drained. Yummy. And thick for cold nights.”

Chris Wren wrote, “Tried this the other night. Had gnocchi in the pantry and needed to use it. So good, quick, and simple. https://pin.it/9Jtig3g”

Mike Morgan wrote, “Next time it gets a little cold try Tatchos. A plate of Tater Tots with chili poured over them some sour cream and what ever else ya like.”

Linda Smith-Masters wrote, “KPRC2 Amy Davis, have you ever tried baked spaghetti? It’s easy and almost all kids as well as adults like it.”

Mary Tucker wrote, “I discovered Mark Bittman’s cookbooks long ago. My first was “How to Cook Everything”. He’s published many other cookbooks since those days.”

Cindy Hearn Rackley wrote, “Our new favorite is hamburger salad, one like they make at Liberty Kitchen. Everything in a salad you like in a hamburger. Could substitute for a Chicken Sandwich Salad. We make a homemade thousand island dressing. Many low carb, low sugar easy recipes online using Greek yogurt and mayo.”

Barbara Ann Lyons wrote, “This recipe on the back of the green chile Hatch enchilada sauce is quite delicious.” See the can here.

John McCarthy wrote, “You need an Instant Pot and look up Jeffrey Eisner’s site, www.PressureLuckCooking.com. He has 3 cookbooks currently out (best sellers) and a 4th being released April 11th. He has illustrations and everything is easy to follow and delicious! It’s how I learned to cook. He takes away the intimidation of the Instant Pot with his beginner’s video. Plus, you have more time for fun. It’s a life changer. P.S. His Sausage and Shells is a big hit.”

Mike Grobelny wrote, “My favorites, you can never go wrong with Martha.”