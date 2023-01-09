Houston Humane Society to host free cat neutering on Feb. 15; Here’s how to sign up

HOUSTON – Houston Humane Society will offer free cat neutering on February 15.

The shelter hopes to neuter at least 1,500 male cats at the wellness clinic during their “Fix Felix” event.

Cat owners across the Houston area who need to neuter their furry felines are welcome to schedule an appointment with HHS. Domesticated and feral cats qualify for the free neuter.

According to HHS, cat owners must have proof of rabies vaccination, which is required by law. Pet owners can also purchase a rabies vaccination for their cats on the day of the event.

All cats must be inside a crate or carrier on the day of the event.

Neutering, also known as sterilization, can help cats (as well as dogs) live a long, healthy life and reduces pet overpopulation. To learn more, click here.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s “Fix Felix” event and to sign up for an appointment, click here. There is a limit of five cats per person.